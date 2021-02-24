Syneos Health and Protocol First Partner to Accelerate Collection and Review of Clinical Trial Data

Strategic Partnership Optimizes Integration for EHR Data and Delivers Remote Source Data Review

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C. and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, and Protocol First, Inc., a software solutions provider focused on accelerating clinical research, today announced a novel strategic partnership aimed at driving faster, more efficient clinical trials. The partnership is expected to optimize data integration with Electronic Health Record Systems and support Remote Source Data Review, further extending a multi-year, pre-existing relationship between Syneos Health and Protocol First.



The collaboration responds to the increasing demand from biopharmaceutical customers for digital solutions that break down silos between Sites, Sponsors, CROs and functional areas to accelerate the collection and review of clinical trial research data. The partnership further extends the expertise of Syneos Health with Protocol First’s products by delivering advanced knowledge transfer, product access, certification and other competitive benefits. The partnership grants Syneos Health a “First-to-Market” certification in terms of training and knowledge transfer for configuration of the Protocol First software products.

The enhanced collaboration furthers the ability of Syneos Health to combine Protocol First’s proprietary software solutions that integrate data from leading EHR systems into electronic data capture (EDC) with operational insights from Syneos Health Dynamic Assembly® network — an open ecosystem of best-of-breed data and technology collaborators — to deliver fit-for-purpose customer solutions. Combining these approaches allows the companies to address customer nuances related to trial protocols, capturing and analyzing clinical trial data faster and more efficiently with the goal of accelerating product time-to-market. Syneos Health will use Protocol First’s unique P1 Source Upload solution for remote monitoring.

“This partnership with Protocol First further strengthens our Dynamic Assembly network and supports our strategy to bring creative solutions to research sites. By offering cutting-edge, innovative technologies and critical insights, we are working to help our clients bring medicines to market faster,” said Paul Colvin, President, Clinical Solutions, for Syneos Health. “Protocol First has been a leader in developing next-generation technology solutions for complex clinical trials, and we’re pleased that we could extend our partnership to improve patients’ lives.”

“Syneos Health, as a first mover participant in our Protocol First Partnership, represents a milestone in the growth and adoption of our innovative software solutions, including Clinical Pipe and P1 Source Upload for remote monitoring. It is a harbinger of the transformation of clinical research to a digital model that ensures end-to-end data traceability in the most complex ‘precision medicine’ trials, while supporting remote and decentralized study execution,” said Hugh P. Levaux, Ph.D., Founder and CEO for Protocol First.

Building on the partnership and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Syneos Health and Protocol First recently developed and published a white paper to further demonstrate how a proven technology solution can enable CRAs to perform their tasks remotely. The white paper, Ensuring Data Quality During a Pandemic: How Innovative Technology Supports Remote Source Document Review, can be found here.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 25,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast .

About Protocol First

Protocol First, Inc., founded in 2015 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, develops next-generation technology solutions for complex clinical trials in the Life Sciences industry. In addition to its flagship Protocol First suite of cloud-based solutions (eProtocol, Source Upload and EDC), Protocol First has launched Clinical Pipe, the industry's first connector app that offers system-agnostic EHR-to-EDC interoperability. The application supports major EHR and EDC systems including Epic, Cerner, Allscripts and Athena, as well as Medidata Rave, Oracle InForm, and its own P1 platform. For additional information visit www.protocolfirst.com.