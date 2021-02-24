Psoriasis Treatment Market Size Anticipated to Hit USD 37,634.2 Million with 9.2% CAGR by 2026; Rising Prevalence of Psoriasis Worldwide will Promote Growth | Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Psoriasis Treatment Market Research Report are Amgen Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, UCB S.A., Novartis AG, LEO Pharma A/S, CELGENE CORPORATION, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Other players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global psoriasis treatment market size is anticipated to touch USD 37,634.2 million by 2026 owing to the increasing number of psoriasis cases. Some studies say that psoriasis may further develop other chronic diseases that cause harm to the immune system of the body. These include non-melanoma skin cancer, psoriatic arthritis, lung cancer, depression, metabolic syndrome, cardiac disorders, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), and others. It may also cause polycystic ovarian syndrome and pregnancy complications in women. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights offers a qualitative and quantitative analysis of this market and its growth parameters. According to this report, the market value stood at USD 18,378.0 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% between 2019 to 2026.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.





We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Industry Developments of the Psoriasis Treatment Market include:

February 2019 – FDA approved the use of TREMFYA, an injector that can be controlled by the patient single-handedly by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a part of Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., for treating both severe and moderate cases of Psoriasis.

April 2019 – Duobrii the first and only lotion for adults suffering from psoriasis manufactured by Ortho Dermatologics received FDA approval.

TNF Inhibitors Segment to be Overpowered in Forecast Years Due to Declining Prices of Branded Products

Based on segmentation by drug class, the TNF inhibitors segment was dominating the market in the past. In 2018, this segment earned a 46.3% psoriasis treatment market share. However, the advent of biosimilar and increasing prescription volume for interleukin inhibitors resulted in a decline in the rate of branded products. Owing to the factor stated above, the interleukin inhibitors segment is likely to overpower the TNF inhibitors segment in the coming years.





North America to Dominate Market on Account of Presence of Strong Healthcare Facilities

The National Psoriasis Foundation states an estimate of 8 million Americans who are suffering from psoriasis. The increasing number of people suffering from this disease in America and Canada is responsible for the dominance of the North American market. Besides this, the presence of strong healthcare facilities, the adoption of biological therapies at a high rate, and the heavy investments in research and development, and clinical trials are also boosting the regional market.





Europe emerged as the second largest market and Asia Pacific is likely to register faster growth rates in the coming years on account of the rise in geriatric population, improving healthcare and medical facilities, and the adoption of high tech medical equipment for various diagnostic procedures.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of players operating in this market. They are as follows:

Amgen Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

UCB S.A.

Novartis AG

LEO Pharma A/S

CELGENE CORPORATION

AbbVie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Other players





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis for Key Countries/Region Recent Industry Developments Such as Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches Etc. Pipeline Analysis for Key Companies Regulatory Framework by Key Countries Global Reimbursement Scenario

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class TNF Inhibitors Interleukins Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Plaque Psoriasis Psoriatic Arthritis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Psoriasis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Drug Class TNF Inhibitors Interleukins Others Market Analysis – By Type Plaque Psoriasis Psoriatic Arthritis Others Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online pharmacies Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.S. Canada







TOC Continued…!





