PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Net new business of $872.4 million in the fourth quarter excluding reimbursement revenue; representing growth of 32.4%; Net book-to-bill of 1.42

Net new business of $1,437.8 million in the fourth quarter including reimbursement revenue; representing growth of 58.4%; Net book-to-bill of 1.80

$873.5 million of total revenue in the fourth quarter; representing growth of 9.1% at actual foreign exchange rates and 8.0% on a constant currency basis

Fourth quarter GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.78; GAAP net income of $51.3 million

Fourth quarter adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.55 per share; Adjusted net income of $101.2 million



/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (“PRA,” "we," "us," or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRAH) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

"I am delighted to report fourth quarter revenue and earnings that significantly outperformed the updated guidance we provided back in November. I am also excited to report another quarter of record gross and net new business awards" said Colin Shannon, PRA's Chief Executive Officer. "We finished the year on a very positive note and I believe we are extremely well positioned for the coming year."

Net new business for our Clinical Research segment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $872.4 million, representing a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.42 for the period. Net new business for our Clinical Research segment for the three months ended December 31, 2020 including reimbursement revenue was $1,437.8 million, representing a net book-to-bill of 1.80 for the period. Net new business, excluding reimbursement revenue, contributed to an ending backlog at December 31, 2020 of $5.4 billion, an increase of 14.6% year over year and 5.6% sequentially.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, revenue was $873.5 million, which represents an increase of 9.1%, or $73.2 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 at actual foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased $64.3 million, an increase of 8.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The Clinical Research segment generated revenues of $797.5 million, an increase of 10.0% year over year and 8.9% sequentially. The Data Solutions segment generated revenues of $75.9 million, an increase of 1.1% year over year and 18.3% sequentially.

Direct costs, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, were $437.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $386.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 at actual foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, direct costs increased by $47.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in direct costs continues to be driven by increased labor costs in our Clinical Research segment and increased data costs in our Data Solutions segment. Direct costs were 50.1% of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 48.2% of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $120.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $103.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Selling, general and administrative costs were 13.8% of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 12.9% of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income attributable to PRA was $51.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, or $0.78 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $74.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, or $1.16 per share on a diluted basis.

EBITDA was $116.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a decrease of 6.5% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $152.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 2.7% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted net income was $101.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 2.5% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.55 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 0.6% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, revenue was $3,183.4 million, which represents an increase of 3.8%, or $117.1 million, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 at actual foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, revenue grew $112.7 million, representing growth of 3.7% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

GAAP income from operations was $328.1 million, GAAP net income was $197.0 million, or $3.04 per share on a diluted basis, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted net income was $307.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 9.7% compared to the same period in 2019. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $4.75 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 8.1% compared to the same period in 2019.

Conference Call Details

Additional Information

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, to the corresponding GAAP measures is included in this press release.

A financial supplement with fourth quarter 2020 results, which should be read in conjunction with this press release, may be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.prahs.com in a document titled “Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation.”

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA (NASDAQ: PRAH) is one of the world’s leading global contract research organizations by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA’s global clinical development platform includes more than 70 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East and more than 18,100 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 4,200 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 100 drugs.

PRA has therapeutic expertise in areas that are among the largest in pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases. PRA believes that it provides its clients with flexible clinical development service offerings, which include both traditional, project-based Phase I through Phase IV services, as well as embedded, functional outsourcing and data solution services. The Company has invested in medical informatics and clinical technologies designed to enhance efficiencies, improve study predictability and provide better transparency to clients throughout their clinical development processes. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com .

Internet Posting of Information: The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the ‘Investor Relations’ section of the Company’s website at www.prahs.com . The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Company’s website regularly for important information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, among other things, the Company's current expectations and anticipated results of operations, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, market trends or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "should," "targets," "will" and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, each of which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Management believes that these measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our operating results as they exclude certain items whose fluctuation from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operating results of our business. As a result, management and our board of directors regularly use EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a tool in evaluating our operating and financial performance and in establishing discretionary annual bonuses. Adjusted EBITDA is also the basis for covenant compliance EBITDA, which is used in certain covenants in the credit agreement governing our senior secured credit facilities. In addition, management believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) facilitate comparisons of our operating results with those of other companies by backing out of GAAP net income items relating to variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation, and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of issuers, many of which also present EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) when reporting their results in an effort to facilitate an understanding of their operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, because not all companies use identical calculations, these presentations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) represent EBITDA and net income (including diluted net income per share), respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets, loss on modification or extinguishment of debt, foreign currency losses (gains), other non-operating expense (income), transaction-related costs, acquisition-related costs, severance costs and restructuring charges, lease termination expense, non-cash rent adjustment, adjustment to reflect amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest and other charges. Adjusted net income is also adjusted to exclude amortization of intangible assets, amortization of terminated interest rate swaps, and amortization of deferred financing costs. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP.

Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect historical capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as discretionary cash available to us to reinvest in the growth of our business or as a measure of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations.

Constant Currency

Constant currency comparisons are based on translating local currency amounts in the current year period at actual foreign exchange rates for the prior year. The Company routinely evaluates its financial performance on a constant currency basis in order to facilitate period- to- period comparisons without regard to the impact of changing foreign currency exchange rates.

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 873,458 $ 800,240 $ 3,183,365 $ 3,066,262 Operating expenses: Direct costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 437,723 386,099 1,649,001 1,539,541 Reimbursable expenses 184,264 178,398 665,761 650,080 Selling, general and administrative expenses 120,686 103,486 453,032 394,925 Transaction-related costs — 1,263 (44,465 ) 1,835 Depreciation and amortization expense 33,552 29,435 131,630 114,898 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 110 158 317 1,058 Income from operations 97,123 101,401 328,089 363,925 Interest expense, net (7,028 ) (14,154 ) (43,130 ) (51,987 ) Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt (450 ) (2,073 ) (450 ) (3,928 ) Foreign currency losses, net (13,463 ) (4,121 ) (25,499 ) (2,257 ) Other income (expense), net — 239 (1 ) 174 Income before income taxes 76,182 81,292 259,009 305,927 Provision for income taxes 24,925 6,491 61,966 62,808 Net income 51,257 74,801 197,043 243,119 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (99 ) Net income attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 51,257 $ 74,801 $ 197,043 $ 243,020 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.80 $ 1.19 $ 3.11 $ 3.77 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 1.16 $ 3.04 $ 3.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 63,845 62,754 63,352 64,506 Diluted 65,350 64,213 64,758 66,004





PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

(unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 506,303 $ 236,232 Restricted cash — 38 Accounts receivable and unbilled services, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,064 as of December 31, 2020 843,905 658,517 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 99,006 88,141 Income taxes receivable 11,300 2,639 Total current assets 1,460,514 985,567 Fixed assets, net 194,620 180,716 Operating lease right-of-use assets 178,144 186,343 Goodwill 1,691,007 1,502,756 Intangible assets, net 599,885 638,577 Deferred tax assets 14,725 10,282 Deferred financing fees 2,677 3,377 Other assets 36,929 36,812 Total assets $ 4,178,501 $ 3,544,430 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of borrowings under credit facilities $ 91,300 $ 88,800 Current portion of long-term debt 25,000 25,000 Accounts payable 56,935 55,293 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 317,183 302,705 Income taxes payable 3,192 2,094 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 39,631 37,603 Advanced billings 732,782 505,714 Total current liabilities 1,266,023 1,017,209 Deferred tax liabilities 63,451 78,511 Long-term debt, net 1,158,668 1,140,178 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 158,983 172,370 Other long-term liabilities 52,191 46,171 Total liabilities 2,699,316 2,454,439 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock (100,000,000 authorized shares; $0.01 par value) Issued and outstanding -- none — — Common stock (1,000,000,000 authorized shares; $0.01 par value) Issued and outstanding -- 64,538,729 and 63,491,550 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 645 635 Additional paid-in capital 1,137,028 1,006,182 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (98,813 ) (160,108 ) Retained earnings 440,325 243,282 Total stockholders' equity 1,479,185 1,089,991 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,178,501 $ 3,544,430





PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 197,043 $ 243,119 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 131,630 114,898 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 1,691 1,814 Amortization of terminated interest rate swaps 4,559 6,538 Stock-based compensation expense 69,413 45,834 Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains) 30,858 (6,467 ) Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt 450 519 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 317 1,058 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (44,500 ) — Deferred income taxes (20,294 ) (23,907 ) Other reconciling items 8,953 606 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled services (172,222 ) (89,304 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,443 ) (13,660 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 11,089 21,584 Income taxes (61 ) (31,029 ) Advanced billings 214,695 65,213 Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration — (83,249 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 427,178 253,567 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (66,808 ) (74,294 ) Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets 32 26 Cash (paid) received for interest on interest rate swap (8,300 ) 667 Return of joint venture capital contribution — 418 Acquisition of Care Innovations, Inc., net of cash acquired (158,824 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (233,900 ) (73,183 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 1,300,000 Repayment of long-term debt (25,000 ) (1,216,533 ) Proceeds from accounts receivable financing agreement 42,500 30,000 Repayment on accounts receivable financing agreement — (30,000 ) Borrowings on line of credit 100,000 233,800 Repayments of line of credit (97,500 ) (145,000 ) Payment for debt issuance costs (920 ) (4,541 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interest — (4,138 ) Proceeds from stock issued under employee stock purchase plan and stock option exercises 58,349 45,819 Taxes paid related to net shares settlement of equity awards — (114 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock — (300,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 77,429 (90,707 ) Effects of foreign exchange changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (674 ) 1,884 Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 270,033 91,561 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year 236,270 144,709 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year $ 506,303 $ 236,270





PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 51,257 $ 74,801 $ 197,043 $ 243,020 Depreciation and amortization expense 33,552 29,435 131,630 114,898 Interest expense, net 7,028 14,154 43,130 51,987 Provision for income taxes 24,925 6,491 61,966 62,808 EBITDA 116,762 124,881 433,769 472,713 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 18,800 15,427 69,413 45,834 Loss on disposal of fixed assets, net (b) 110 158 317 1,058 Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt (c) 450 2,073 450 3,928 Foreign currency losses, net (d) 13,463 4,121 25,499 2,257 Other non-operating (income) expense, net (e) — (239 ) 1 (174 ) Transaction-related costs (f) — 1,263 (44,465 ) 1,835 Acquisition-related costs (g) 1,429 448 3,006 4,782 Lease termination expense (h) — — — (266 ) Non-cash rent adjustment (i) (883 ) (342 ) (953 ) (21 ) Other charges 2,372 702 5,013 702 Non-operating income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — 190 Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,503 $ 148,492 $ 492,050 $ 532,838 Net income attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 51,257 $ 74,801 $ 197,043 $ 243,020 Provision for income taxes 24,925 6,491 61,966 62,808 Amortization of intangible assets 19,072 17,156 76,262 68,590 Amortization of deferred financing costs 425 450 1,691 1,814 Amortization of terminated interest rate swaps — 1,579 4,559 6,538 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 18,800 15,427 69,413 45,834 Loss on disposal of fixed assets, net (b) 110 158 317 1,058 Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt (c) 450 2,073 450 3,928 Foreign currency losses, net (d) 13,463 4,121 25,499 2,257 Other non-operating (income) expense, net (e) — (239 ) 1 (174 ) Transaction-related costs (f) — 1,263 (44,465 ) 1,835 Acquisition-related costs (g) 1,429 448 3,006 4,782 Lease termination expense (h) — — — (266 ) Non-cash rent adjustment (i) (883 ) (342 ) (953 ) (21 ) Other charges 2,372 702 5,013 702 Non-operating income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — 190 Adjusted pre-tax income 131,420 124,088 399,802 442,895 Adjusted tax expense (j) (30,226 ) (25,352 ) (91,955 ) (101,866 ) Adjusted net income $ 101,194 $ 98,736 $ 307,847 $ 341,029 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 65,350 64,213 64,758 66,004 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.55 $ 1.54 $ 4.75 $ 5.17

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)