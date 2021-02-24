Global Fortified Flour Market Analysis - Forecast to 2026

General Mills, Hindustan Unilever, Cargill, ITC, Archers Daniel Midland, Adani Wilmar, Ingredion, King Arthur, Knappen Milling, and Patanjali are the key competitors in the industry. Major fortified flour premix providers are DSM, BASF, Prinova, Mühlenchemie GmbH, Pristine Premix, Morvel Formulations, GAIN, and Mirpain Food Ingredients. Other key players include Associated British Foods PLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Bunge Limited, The Scoular Company, Parrish and Heimbecker, The Caremoli Group, and GPA Foods Pvt Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Fortified Flour Market is expected to grow with a CAGR value of around 8.5 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Fortified flour is a functional food enriched with iron, vitamin, mineral, and other micronutrients. These products have an inbuilt nutrient quality which makes the food more nutritious and healthy. Government intervention for mandatory micronutrient inclusion in staple foods such as wheat, maize, and rice to overcome health deficiency among the population will stimulate fortified flour market growth.





Browse TOC on “Global Fortified Flour Market - Forecast to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-fortified-flour-market-2729





Fortified Wheat and Maize Flour holds the most potential

Wheat flour and maize flour are two highly consumed cereals in the food industry. They are a staple food and also have diversified food applications that fit all the regions with different eating cultures. It became essential to fortify these two flour to combat the health issues such as anemia, gut problem, and diabetes.

Change in eating habits due to shifting lifestyle towards readymade food has resulted in malnutrition among children and women. It is essential to add these cost-effective premixes while grinding the wheat and maize to provide better nutrient food. Vitamin A deficiency is highly witnessed among these two groups which can be curbed by offering micronutrient-based food.

Mexico has a high consumption of maize-based food, thus the government has mandated to include iron in their flour to fight against health issues occurring from excessive corn consumption. It is also recommended to take these healthy diets among pregnant women to avoid neural tube defects in newborns.

Importance of iron and folic acid in the human diet

Scientifically it is proven that an optimum amount of iron and folic acid is essential on a daily consumption basis. The majority of the population is suffering from iron deficiency due to poor eating habits. Thus, the food providers have taken initiative to introduce iron and other phytonutrients indirectly in the food. Women and children are at high risk to face nutrient deficiency. It is essential to add iron and folic acid to functional food.

Major brands are adopting flour fortification in India

Major mills and flour companies in India have agreed to introduce fortified flour in their flagship brands. In India, more than 50% of the population lives under some kind of health deficiency. Hence, it is essential to control these health crises and promote healthy food in the country. In 2017, Hindustan Unilever, Cargill, ITC, General Mills, and Patanjali have aligned with the decision by the FSSAI to implement flour fortification.

Companies focus on better food functionality

Major players are focusing on improving the product functionality by trying and experimenting with different micronutrients in the flour and checking their impact on the human system. Archers Daniel Midland, Hindustan Unilever, Cargill, General Mills, ITC, Adani Wilmar, King Arthur, Knappen Milling, Ingredion, and Patanjali are key industry players in the market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Wheat

Maize

Rice

Others

Fortification Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Iron

Vitamin

Mineral

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-fortified-flour-market-2729





Website: Global Market Estimates



Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238