Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market is estimated to be US$ US$13.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina CA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market accounted for US$ US$8.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 13.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. Serious and potentially fatal pneumococcal infections is protected by the pneumococcal vaccine. It's also known as the pneumonia vaccine. Pneumococcal infections caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumonia which lead to pneumonia, septicemia (a kind of blood poisoning) and meningitis. All adults (65 years or older) should receive dose of pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23). In addition, CDC recommends PCV13 based on shared clinical decision-making for adults 65 years or older who do not have an immune compromising condition, cerebrospinal fluid leak, or cochlear implant.

Key Highlights:

World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 1.6 million people die of pneumococcal disease every year; this estimate includes the deaths of 0.7-1 million children aged less than 5 years, most of whom live in developing countries.

Pfizer’s Prevnar 13 follow-up, a 20-strain pneumococcal shot has been set for an FDA filing later this year, with a possible approval in the middle of 2021.

Analyst View:



Adoption of pneumococcal vaccines has shown significant growth due to focus of governmental and non- governmental bodies. Moreover, rise in prevalence of pneumonia within the developing countries further boost the market. Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Pneumonia and Diarrhea (GAPPD) and Gates Foundation are the non-governmental organizations which encourages the manufacturers to develop novel vaccines to cater large population.

Key Market Insights from the report:



The global pneumococcal vaccine market accounted for US$ 8.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 13.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The global pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented based on the vaccine type, product type, sector, distribution channel and region.

By vaccine type, the global pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented into Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine.

By product type, the market is segmented in Prevnar 13, Synflorix and Pneumovax 23.

By sector, the global pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented into Public and Private.

By distribution channel, the Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market is segmented into Distribution partner companies, Non-governmental organizations and Government authorities.

By region, the global pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the pneumococcal vaccine market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global pneumococcal vaccine market include Pfizer, Merck, Glaxosmith Kline plc, Astra Zeneca, Baxter International, Sanofi Pasteur MSD, CSL Ltd, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Corporation Limited), SK Bioscience and Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

