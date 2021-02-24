CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that management will participate in three virtual investor conferences including the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference taking place March 1-3, 2021, the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place March 9-10, 2021, and Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference taking place March 16-17, 2021.



Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference Date:

Time:

Webcast: Monday, March 1, 2021

2:10 pm Eastern Time / Track 4

http://ir.cymabay.com/events H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Date:

Time:

Webcast: Tuesday, March 9 , 2021

On-Demand 7:00 am Eastern Time

http://ir.cymabay.com/events Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference Date:

Time:

Webcast:

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

3:50 pm Eastern Time

http://ir.cymabay.com/events

About CymaBay



CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for early stage PBC and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

