Skylight Health to Host Virtual KOL Event Focusing on the US Healthcare Market

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, today announced that they will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on the Future of Healthcare in the US.



The Skylight Health Virtual KOL Event details as follows:

Thursday, February 25, 2021

1:00 - 3:30 PM EST

A corporate overview will be presented, followed by 3 fireside chats.

• 1:00PM Corporate Presentation: Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO • 1:30PM Future of Payment Models & Importance of Primary Care: Featuring Dr. Georges Feghali (Chief Medical Officer for Skylight Health, formerly with TriHealth) and Jerry Oliphant (Chief Operating Officer for Skylight Health, formerly with Cleveland Clinic) • 2:00PM Case Study: NASDAQ Listing Opportunity Featuring Michael Salaman (President and Co-Founder of GrowGeneration Corp, a US$3.2B NASDAQ listed company) and hosted by Jeff Monat (Partner, New York-based private equity firm, Merida Capital Holdings) • 2:30PM The Future of Telemedicine and Data in Healthcare: Chris Smith (SVP Digital Health at Skylight Health) and Paul Kulas (SVP of Operations at Skylight Health). Hosted by Rob Goff (Managing Director, Echelon Wealth Partners: Head of Research, Technology, Special Situations) • 3:00PM Investor Questions

“Our 2021 KOL event provides an opportunity for participants to interact with some of the most innovative minds in United States healthcare. We look forward to inspiring insightful conversations about the future of the industry that will offer our shareholders and supporters new perspectives,” noted Prad Sekar, CEO and Co-Founder of Skylight Health.



Skylight Health hosted a Special Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, February 22, 2021. We have received the required shareholder approval for all proposed resolutions. As per the proposal, the Company has been granted, in relation to its NASDAQ application, the option to consolidate shares up to 5:1 and will determine the appropriate action based on best interest of shareholders, current share price, and NASDAQ listing requirements. The Company will announce any material changes to any share structure as it becomes necessary.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. With a patient roster of over 155,000 patients, the Company’s operations servicing 16 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.

The Company primarily operates a traditional insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other Commercial Payors. The Company also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost.

