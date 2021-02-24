Alberta Central Awards $20,000 to Two Alberta-Based Businesses for First-Ever Big Future Innovation Grant

Digital Publication Curiocity Group Inc. and mobile app service Clinical Trial Hero receive grants to put towards their financial future.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta Central, the central banking facility, service bureau and trade association for Alberta’s credit unions, is pleased to announce that Curiocity Group Inc. (Curiocity) and Clinical Trial Hero have been selected to receive the first-ever Big Future Innovation Grant, receiving $20,000 each to put towards their business’s financial future.



Curiocity and Clinical Trial Hero received the top distinction among five shortlisted candidates (from 100 applications). Each small business presented to a judging panel showcasing how their business has provided innovative solutions to adapt to COVID-19, how the funds will aid in continuing innovation and what the future goals are for their business.

“Curiocity and Clinical Trial Hero presented impressive submissions demonstrating thoughtful and intuitive business models while showing tenacity and resiliency amidst COVID-19,” said Loree Gray, Chief Strategy, Transformation and People Officer at Alberta Central. “We know these businesses have had to dramatically shift over the past year and hope the Big Future Innovation Grant will assist them in continuing the leading-edge work they have set out to do.”

Curiocity is an Alberta-founded, digital-only publication providing hyper-local news, things to do, and bookable experiences and adventures to its growing audience of nearly three million people across Canada. Recognizing the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic had on mental and emotional health, Curiocity shifted its ‘Local’ content verticals to be focused on uncovering positive stories about businesses, people and, communities across the country. Curiocity also offered and continues to offer businesses free advertising on their platform, to help relieve some of the marketing challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Given our platform and reach we immediately felt a sense of responsibility, we knew we had to rally around local business here in Alberta,” said Mark Montanini, Founder and CEO at Curiocity. “Our editorial and social teams quickly and successfully shifted our content strategy to start highlighting positive local stories and small businesses. The Big Future Innovation Grant will be put towards our ‘Local’ content verticals where we will continue to support small businesses, providing levity to people’s news feeds and highlight enjoyable experiences for residents across Alberta.”

Clinical Trial Hero is an Alberta-born mobile app and web offering that helps people find clinical trials near them. The app is among the first of its kind in the world, with the potential to disrupt clinical trial recruitment. COVID-19 has hampered clinical research as many clinics have shut down or operated at reduced capacity for months. As a result, clinical trials have suffered. The Clinical Trial Hero app has flourished, empowering patients with a digital solution, removing the necessity for personal contact during clinical trial patient recruitment. Patients have access to Clinical Trial Hero for free, an inclusive innovation that aims to help patients no matter their gender, race, or financial status.

“We were so excited to receive the news that we were selected to receive the Big Future Innovation Grant,” said Dr. Nikhil Joshi, creator of Clinical Trial Hero. “During these challenging times, clinical trials are more critical than ever and we are so proud to be recognized for the work we are doing. The support from this grant will be instrumental in helping Clinical Trial Hero grow and reach more patients across the country.”

The two winning small businesses will have the grant deposited into a business account with their local credit union.

For more information about the Alberta Central Big Future Innovation Grant, please visit: www.albertacentral.com/bigfuture

About Alberta Central

Alberta Central’s purpose is to champion change for Alberta’s credit union system and bring value and expertise to its members. Through innovative products and services, thought leadership, and advocating on priority issues, Alberta Central helps advance the collective voice of the credit union system with key stakeholders including government and works to increase awareness of the credit union difference with the public. Visit: albertacentral.com

Media Inquiries

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations

lkruk@brooklinepr.com

403-390-2170

