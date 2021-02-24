Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- RUTLAND, Vt., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:
-
Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Monday, March 1, 2021
12:30 PM Eastern Time
-
Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference
Thursday, March 4, 2021
9:00 AM Eastern Time and 10:00 AM Eastern Time
A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com. In addition, each conference will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.
For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.