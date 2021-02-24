/EIN News/ -- Eliminating the second convertible note represents a significant milestone for Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.



San Clemente, CA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), has paid off another of its outstanding convertible notes as stated in the 8K filed on 02/17/21. The note was paid from a direct equity investment by a healthcare investor.

Given our outlook for strong growth this year and the rapidly improving fundamentals of the business, Global is getting into a position where we hopefully can fund our growth from cash flow from operations or from capital equity sources.

The strong growth outlook comes from Global leading the way in the fight against CoViD19, by offering 15 Minute Rapid IgG/IgM Tests for Venous Blood, & Fingertip Blood (POC), and 90 Minute rt-PCR Tests for CoViD19 with All the Tests Being FDA EUA Authorized, one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2.

About Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.:

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, knowing that the next step in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2 is the Antigen test, has already filed with the FDA the PEUA Application # PEUA201789 for the Rapid 10 minute Nasal Antigen Test. Global's version of the Antigen test does not need a machine to read the results.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingertip test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of CoViD19 SARS2.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp., said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like Rapid Ebola, ZIKA, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests. Global is planning to be able to offer an Antigen Rapid Test soon.”

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (GWHP: OTC) offers all the formats for testing CoViD 19 SARS 2. Global has the Antibody IgG/IgM Rapid antibody, including the POC (Point of Care), the rtPCR CoViD 19 SARS test, which works on any machine; these entire tests are FDA EUA AUTHORIZED.

Global also offers for international sales the Antigen Rapid IgA test, which is not FDA EUA Authorized.

Call 1-877-568-GWHP (4947) to become a distributor or buy FDA EUA Authorized SARS-COV-2 IgG/IgM Antibody Whole Blood, Serum and Plasma Rapid Test kits, or the Point of Care IgG/IgM fingertip blood format or the rtPCR test.

For more details: https://gwhpcorp.com

