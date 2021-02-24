3D Systems Announces Introduction of Next Generation ‘High Speed Fusion’ 3D Printing System for Aerospace and Automotive Market Applications

Platform system includes novel printer technology and advanced materials systems



ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced its introduction of a novel High Speed Fusion industrial 3D printer platform and material portfolio. Developed in a collaboration with Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL), this unique HSF™ family of products, including the Roadrunner™ 3D printer, is expected to provide the best economics of any high throughput industrial fused-filament offering in the market today. Through the use of advanced electric motion control, this unique system operates at speeds and precision levels well beyond current state-of-the-art production platforms. With temperature capability and available build areas greater than those of competing systems, combined with an outstanding materials portfolio, the Roadrunner system is designed to address the most demanding aerospace and advanced automotive applications. The result is not only unique application solutions but compelling manufacturing economics driven by the size, speed, and precision of this new technology platform.

“By introducing our High Speed Fusion filament printer, 3D Systems will build on the organizational focus that we adopted in 2020, and expand our presence in growing markets that demand high reliability products such as aerospace and automotive,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems. “Our investments in this solution, and collaboration with Jabil, will allow our customers to increase productivity and performance by using additive manufacturing with a hardware, software, and materials platform that is uniquely designed for the rigors and requirements of an industrial setting. The value proposition, which we believe is compelling, will open new markets for our company that are estimated to be over $400 million, with the promise of new markets, beyond these current opportunities, as the economics of this new technology platform are fully demonstrated.”

Existing industrial fused filament printers have often been constrained by high costs of production and low throughput. In recognizing these constraints, Jabil and 3D Systems application and industry experts are applying their combined knowledge to bring to market a robust solution that meets the day-to-day requirements of the most demanding industries. Specific applications include:

Direct Printing: aerospace interiors and ducting, drone components, automotive under dash and under hood, and other general industrial applications.

Tooling & Fixtures: manufacturing aids, automation and robotics tooling, lift assist tooling, as well as molds and sacrificial tools.

Prototyping Parts: automotive, aerospace, medical, heavy equipment, and general industry support.



3D Systems estimates the current marketplace for these types of industrial solutions is greater than $400 million and further expects this revolutionary solution to open up new markets by filling a large unmet need of balancing low cost and high throughput. The result is that 3D Systems’ High Speed Fusion industrial printer, Roadrunner, is made for manufacturing and solves key limitations of competitive offerings by providing:

Highest deposition rates combined with the best dimensional precision of any standard industrial class of fused filament platform.

Lowest landed part cost without sacrificing part quality.

Capability to process high-performance, high-temp materials, like ULTEM and PA CF with a broad range of general-purpose filaments like ABS and PETg ESD.



“We are proud of the progress the Jabil and 3D Systems teams have made and the ability of this solution to overcome the historical system and sub-system level limitations of current market offerings,” said John Dulchinos, vice president, 3D printing and digital manufacturing, Jabil. “Jabil understands the needs of a large-scale manufacturing environment and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with 3D Systems to make this new system available to the marketplace while also using it within our own factories.”

Application engineering and materials development on the new platform has been underway for more than a year and will continue during 2021, with shipments of the Roadrunner system to begin in 2022.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.