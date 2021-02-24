Ayr Wellness Announces Opening of Second Dispensary in Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- Ayr Wellness Plymouth Meeting Grand Opening Scheduled for February 26, 2021



TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF, “Ayr” or “the Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, announced the opening of its second medical dispensary in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, located in the Philadelphia suburb of Plymouth Meeting. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for February 26, 2021.

The dispensary, the second to open under the Ayr Wellness banner in Pennsylvania, is located at 505 W. Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA. The 3,400. sq. ft. store has 14 points of sale, ample parking, offers online ordering and curbside pickup, and is easily accessible just off the PA Turnpike / I-476 interchange, which sees over 50,000 cars per day. Ayr Wellness is located directly across from the Plymouth Meeting Mall, a 900,000 sq. ft. shopping center home to Whole Foods Market, P.F. Chang’s, Shake Shack, Dave & Buster’s and Legoland. Plymouth Meeting, an affluent suburb of Philadelphia, also serves several neighboring communities including Whitemarsh, Conshohocken and Gladwyne.

“We are thrilled to be expanding in the Pennsylvania medical market with the opening of our second Ayr Wellness dispensary. We expect our third location to open next month, followed by the remaining three throughout the rest of the year. The first crop at our new state-of-the-art cultivation facilities is growing beautifully thanks to the hard work of our dedicated team in Pennsylvania and we are on track for our first harvest in the second quarter. We look forward to bringing our highest-quality cannabis products to the Pennsylvania market soon,” said Ayr Wellness CEO Jonathan Sandelman.

The Ayr Wellness Plymouth Meeting grand opening celebration is planned for February 26, 2021. The event will feature storewide promotions, virtual medical consultations and certifications and vendor promotions. Social distancing and face coverings will be required by all attendees. Event details, store menu and hours of operations can be found at www.ayrwellness.com.

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

