Semcasting and Stirista Partner to Further Advance Identity Resolution Offerings

Allowing advertisers to seamlessly activate audiences through Semcasting AudienceDesigner on Stirista’s DSP AdStir

/EIN News/ -- NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semcasting , creators of the patented IP, location and device-targeting Smart Zones® technology, today announced a strategic new AudienceDesigner (ADS) platform partnership with Stirista , a data-driven digital marketing solutions provider known for its identity solutions and authoritative data assets.



Semcasting and Stirista have formed a partnership to combine their strengths and to further expand access to future-proofed and privacy-compliant identity resolution and audience targeting. Using IP addresses, location, public demographic profiles, hashed emails, mobile and home device signals, Semcasting is incorporating Stirista’s data into its audience tool ADS identity graph in full compliance with current and pending privacy requirements.

Semcasting Smart Zones, which powers ADS, includes proprietary data for 254 million consumers and 22 million businesses and offers true one-to-one targeting capabilities to more than 300 million home and business networks and 400 million mobile devices. The partnership with Stirista adds their database of 90 million households and 670 million hashed email addresses (HEMs) to the ADS graph. This further advances transparent data onboarding, audience enrichment and attribution through ADS.

The new partnership also makes available Stirista’s revolutionary self-serve media buying platform, AdStir, available to ADS clients. AdStir empowers marketers to run media against their CRM data and to activate their custom audiences seamlessly through the ADS platform. AdStir provides advertisers with access to premium inventory across connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT), mobile and display, in addition to allowing access to Stirista’s deterministic data.

“By leveraging the simplicity of the AdStir media buying platform, Semcasting can offer its customers streamlined media solutions across all types of digital media,” said Hamid Qayyum, Stirista’s SVP Digital Solutions.

Semcasting clients onboarding through the ADS platform will be able to further enrich their tailored audiences using Stirista’s comprehensive data insights, available within AdStir’s Customer Data Hub, and seamlessly activate advertising through the integration with AdStir.

“Semcasting first began securing patents for our cookie-less ID graph in 2012, so we were prepared for the cookie-less future and the decline of cookie and device-based targeting tactics,” said Ray Kingman, CEO and founder of Semcasting. “As an industry, we should look at identity resolution as a holistic process that respects the users’ choices through informed consent, but by default, protects them with differential privacy. Adding the Stirista HEMs to the ADS platform’s federated identity graph empowers marketers to design segments, enhance them with deterministic offline data, and then protect the identity before, during and after activation.”

To learn more about Semcasting ADS, please visit: https://audiencedesigner.com/ .

About Semcasting

Semcasting, a data-as-a-service provider, created the next-generation end-to-end audience design solution, AudienceDesigner (ADS), which includes omnichannel onboarding, audience design and attribution in one self-serve platform. Our three-time patented Smart Zones® IP Targeting platform onboards a wide array of consumer, business, mobile and internet site traffic to both online and offline locations. Smart Zones uniquely links all cross-device activity for targeted advertising and attribution with nearly 100% reach and unrivaled accuracy. Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing solutions provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands including Great Clips, Oracle and Verizon, among others, increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista’s privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com .

