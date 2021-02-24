WPD Pharmaceuticals Announces Berubicin Supply Agreement for the Upcoming Clinical Trials

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals (CSE:WBIO) (8SV1.F) ("WPD" or the “Company”) today announced that it has signed an agreement with CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS”) to obtain Investigational Medicinal Product (“IMP”) for use in the planned clinical trials of Berubicin. WPD will purchase half of the batch previously manufactured for CNS by BSP Pharmaceuticals for the WPD-201 and WPD-201P studies which are planned to begin in the first half of 2021. This IMP will be QP certified by Clinigen Clinical Supplies Management on behalf of WPD under European current Good Manufacture Practice (“cGMP”) requirements.



Berubicin is a novel anthracycline candidate for the treatment of a number of serious oncology indications including Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). WPD sublicensed Berubicin from CNS in November 2019, which provided WPD with the commercial rights to Berubicin in select territories primarily in eastern Europe and Asia.

Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD comments, “This agreement will allow us to submit a complete application to the Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products, which is the Polish equivalent of the FDA, to initiate the studies without any delay. We hope to receive approval within three months from submission, dependent on if we receive any questions or requests from the President of the Office.”

Shortly after the sublicense agreement, WPD was awarded a reimbursement grant for further development of Berubicin valued at $6 million from the Polish National Center for Research and Development under Smart Growth Operational Program 2014-2020 co-financed by the European Union. WPD plans to initiate both a multicenter Berubicin Phase 2 trial in adult GBM in the first half of 2021 and a multicenter pediatric malignant glioma Phase 1 clinical trial in 2021.

CNS Pharmaceuticals has received Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with their planned randomized and controlled Phase 2 trial of Berubicin in the treatment of adults with GBM who have failed first-line therapy, which is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2021. The FDA has also designated Berubicin an Orphan Drug. CNS has received Central IRB study-level approval for its GBM study.

About Berubicin

Berubicin is an anthracycline, a class of anticancer agents that are among the most powerful chemotherapy drugs and effective against more types of cancer than any other class of chemotherapeutic agents. Anthracyclines are designed to utilize natural processes to induce deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage in targeted cancer cells by interfering with the action of topoisomerase II, a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation. Berubicin treatment of brain cancer patients appeared to demonstrate positive responses that include one durable complete response in a Phase 1 human clinical trial conducted by Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Berubicin, was developed by Dr. Waldemar Priebe, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

About WPD Pharmaceuticals

WPD is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology and virology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has licensed in certain countries 10 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage. These drug candidates were researched at medical institutions, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.

WPD has entered into license agreements with Wake Forest University Health Sciences and sublicense agreements with Moleculin Biotech, Inc. and CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., respectively, each of which grant WPD an exclusive, royalty-bearing sublicense to certain compounds for about 30 countries, mostly in Europe. Such agreements provide WPD with certain research, development, manufacturing and sales rights and obligations, among other things.

