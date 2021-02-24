Leading Dry Bulk and Container Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 15th Annual International Shipping Forum Tuesday & Wednesday, March 2 & 3, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAILING INTO RECOVERY

2 Days – 21 Virtual Sessions – 90 speakers – 46 shipping companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed dry bulk and container shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global commodities and shipping markets. The panels will take place at Capital Link’s 15th Annual International Shipping Forum, which will be hosted as a Digital Conference on Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 8:00am – 4:00pm EST.

The conference will feature senior executives from 46 leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants. The event is organized in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE.

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS

The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global commodities markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

DRY BULK SHIPPING: SECTOR TRENDS & OUTLOOK

Panel Discussion

DAY 1: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 - 8:40 – 9:25am EST

Moderator:

Mr. Arlie Sterling, President & Co-Founder – Marsoft Inc.

Panelists:

Mr. John Wobensmith, CEO – Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK)

Mr. Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen, CEO – Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL)

Mr. Martyn Wade, CEO – Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ: GRIN)

Mr. Loukas Barmparis, President – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB)

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, CEO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP)

CONTAINER SHIPPING: SECTOR TRENDS & OUTLOOK

Panel Discussion

Day 2: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 - 12:10 – 12:55pm EST

Moderator:

Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Managing Director, Transportation & Shipping Research – Citi Research

Panelists:

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO – Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP)

Mr. Evangelos Chatzis, CFO – Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)

Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO – Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) and Eurodry (NASDAQ: EDRY)

Mr. George Youroukos, Executive Chairman – Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL)

Mr. Constantin Baack, CEO – MPC Container Ships

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' annual results.

The Forum will be held digitally, opening it to a global audience and making this approach highly relevant and effective, and will feature a series of LIVE interactive panel discussions.

Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1x1 meetings.

Forum highlights:

Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format

Exhibition halls with 48 digital booths Visit our Sponsor booths to obtain the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience

Live networking in real time with speakers, sponsors and participants

Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors Shipping Company meetings are reserved for institutional investors Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls



TARGET AUDIENCE

The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

