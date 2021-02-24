Leading LPG, LNG, Crude and Product Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 15th Annual International Shipping Forum Tuesday & Wednesday, March 2 & 3, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAILING INTO RECOVERY

2 Days – 21 Virtual Sessions – 90 speakers – 46 shipping companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed LPG, LNG, Crude and Product shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global energy and shipping markets. The panels will take place at Capital Link’s 15th Annual International Shipping Forum, which will be hosted as a Digital Conference on Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 8:00am – 4:00pm EST.

The conference will feature senior executives from 46 leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants. The event is organized in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE.

1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to shipping@capitallink.com.

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS

The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments and outlook in the specific shipping sector focusing, among other, on demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values, and more.

LPG SHIPPING: SECTOR TRENDS & OUTLOOK

Panel Discussion

DAY 1: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 - 11:20 – 12:00PM EST

Moderator:

Mr. Ben Nolan, Head of Maritime Research – Stifel

Panelists:

Mr. Ben Martin, COO – Avance Gas

Mr. John Lycouris, CEO – Dorian LPG (USA) LLC (NYSE: LPG)

Mr. Charles Maltby, CEO – Epic Gas Ltd.

Mr. Jens Ismar, CEO – EXMAR

LNG SHIPPING: SECTOR TRENDS & OUTLOOK

Panel Discussion

DAY 1: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 - 12:05 – 12:45PM EST

Moderator:

Mr. Randy Giveans, Group Head Energy Maritime, Shipping Equity Research – Jefferies

Panelists:

Mr. Tony Lauritzen, CEO – Dynagas LNG Partners

Mr. Oystein Kalleklev, CEO – FLEX LNG

Mr. Paul Wogan, CEO – GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) & GasLog Partners

Mr. Iain Ross, CEO – Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG)

CRUDE OIL TANKER SHIPPING: SECTOR TRENDS & OUTLOOK

Panel Discussion

DAY 2: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 - 8:55 – 9:40AM EST

Moderator:

Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Managing Director, Transportation & Shipping Research – Citi Research

Panelists:

Mr. Hugo de Stoop, CEO – Euronav (NYSE: EURN)

Mr. Lars Barstaad, Interim CEO – Frontline (NYSE: FRO)

Mr. Jeffrey D. Pribor, SVP & CFO – International Seaways (NYSE: INSW)

Mr. Robert Burke, Partner & CEO – Ridgebury Tankers

Mr. Harrys Kosmatos, Corporate Development Officer – Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP)

PRODUCT TANKER SHIPPING: SECTOR TRENDS & OUTLOOK

Panel Discussion

DAY 2: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 - 9:45 – 10:35AM EST

Moderator:

Mr. Randy Giveans, Group Head of Energy Maritime, Shipping Equity Research – Jefferies

Panelists:

Mr. Anthony Gurnee, Founder and CEO – Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC)

Mr. Carlos Balestra Di Mottola, CFO – d’Amico International Shipping S.A.

Mr. Kevin Kilcullen, CFO – Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI)

Mr. Mikael Skov, CEO – Hafnia

Mr. Robert Bugbee, President – Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)

Mr. Jacob Meldgaard, CEO – TORM

1x1 MEETINGS

1x1 meetings will be scheduled between institutional investors and senior executives of shipping companies in parallel to the Forum. Please send all requests to shipping@capitallink.com

http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021newyork/index.html

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' annual results.

The Forum will be held digitally, opening it to a global audience and making this approach highly relevant and effective, and will feature a series of LIVE interactive panel discussions.

Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1x1 meetings.

Forum highlights:

Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format

Exhibition halls with 48 digital booths Visit our Sponsor booths to obtain the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience

Live networking in real time with speakers, sponsors and participants

Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors Shipping Company meetings are reserved for institutional investors Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls



TARGET AUDIENCE

The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021newyork/index.html

