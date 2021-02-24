TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Beyond Tobacco: TAAT Innovation Delivers New Smoking Alternative,” please visit: https://www.nnw.fm/e5KjQ

An estimated 17% of the world, or 1.3 billion people, use tobacco, creating a global tobacco market that approached one trillion dollars in 2020. Given all of the health risks associated with smoking, a significant portion of those tobacco users are looking for other smoking options, alternative that offer a smooth and satisfying tobacco-free and nicotine-free experience that tastes as well as or better than traditional tobacco products.

For many, eliminating nicotine is a priority. Addressing this problem head on and carving out a new market niche, TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) recently launched TAAT, a nicotine-free and tobacco-free cigarette, available in three flavors: Original, Smooth and Menthol. The retail launch included a comprehensive unveil in Ohio, and an e-commerce site went live last week. The company is reshaping the smoking experience by offering a smokable alternative.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

TAAT Lifestyle and Wellness has developed TAAT, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in Original, Smooth and Menthol varieties. TAAT’s base material is Beyond Tobacco(TM), a proprietary blend that undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with Big Tobacco pedigree, TAAT was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit www.TAATGlobal.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TOBAF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/TOBAF .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website, applicable to all content provided by NNW wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com