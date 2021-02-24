LED Lighting and Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Expands Senior Management Team, Appointing Lighting Industry Veteran Tim Rooney to Lead National Sales Growth Effort

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), is a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. Today, Orion announced the expansion of its senior management team with the appointment of industry veteran Tim Rooney to the newly created position of Executive Vice President of Sales. Tim will assume responsibility for all sales functions of the Company.



Mr. Rooney has over 30 years of sales management experience in the electrical and lighting industries, including sales leadership roles with Hubbell, Juno Lighting, the EGS Electrical Group division of Emerson Electric and Cooper Industries. Most recently he served as Vice President, Construction Sales at Crescent Electric Supply Company in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Mike Altschaefl, Orion’s CEO and Board Chair, commented, "As we plan for Orion’s future success, we concluded that now is the right time to invest in expanding our senior management team to support our long-term goals for growth and expansion. Tim is a highly respected industry leader who brings an ideal mix of sales experience, industry knowledge, customer relationships and career accomplishments to our company.”

Mr. Rooney stated, “I am excited to join this exceptional Orion team, which has done an impressive job focusing and growing the business nationally, with major opportunities still ahead. Orion has the customer service commitment and operational excellence, along with the product innovation and differentiation expertise, to be a leader in LED lighting and controls, turnkey project management and the maintenance services industry.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

