SIGMA America announces 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary Lens

Introducing the world’s smallest F2.8 standard zoom for mirrorless systems

/EIN News/ -- RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGMA Corporation of America is pleased to announce the pricing and availability of the new 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary lens which has just been announced worldwide by Sigma Corporation. This ultra-compact fast-aperture standard zoom lens for Sony E-mount and L-mount cameras from SIGMA, Leica and Panasonic will be available in the US through authorized dealers on March 12, 2021 with an MSRP of $899.



Click here to find authorized in-store and online retailers.

C | Contemporary

SIGMA 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN

Exclusively for mirrorless cameras｜Compatible with full-frame cameras

Smart and nimble. The new standard mirrorless zoom.

Design based on SIGMA’s Art line, with the same uncompromising optical performance A lightweight and compact body ― ideal for day-to-day use Superb build quality with exceptional attention to detail that provides an exceptional user experience



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e0de93a-d2b1-436b-9f08-7c7d7b39ee8b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d45b503-75dc-4a60-b47a-057e8448e1a4

Supplied accessories: Petal Type Lens Hood (LH706-01)

Available mount: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

* The appearance and specifications of the product are subject to change.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

#SIGMA #SIGMA2870mmContemporary #SIGMAContemporary #SIGMADGDN



SIGMA sets a new standard in large-aperture mirrorless zoom lenses

The SIGMA 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary redefines the standard zoom for mirrorless cameras by combining outstanding optical performance, an F2.8 constant aperture, and a lightweight and compact body. The design of the 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary is based on the existing 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art, but with a focal range starting at 28mm, making the lens body significantly smaller and lighter while maintaining superb optical performance. It is the smallest and lightest lens in its class*. Remaining true to the Contemporary line's core concept of maintaining an optimal balance between optical performance and lens size, this new optic delivers professional quality results in a body small enough to take on a casual outing.

In addition to prioritizing portability, SIGMA’s optical engineers introduced a new combination of coatings and structural elements that make this standard zoom well-equipped for use in a wide range of shooting environments. Likewise, the latest production and manufacturing techniques were employed to ensure exceptionally high build quality.

The 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary introduces another fast, high-performance, large-aperture zoom lens to SIGMA’s mirrorless line-up, offering a more compact alternative to the existing 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art.

* As a standard zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras with F2.8 brightness throughout the zoom range (Source: SIGMA, as of February 2021)

[Key features]



1. Design based on SIGMA’s Art line, with the same uncompromising optical performance



The optical design of the SIGMA 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary is based on the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art, which is renowned for its outstanding optical performance throughout its zoom range. True to the Contemporary line's core concept, the 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary was developed to offer the right balance of performance and portability, and as such, this large-aperture standard zoom delivers outstanding image quality that rivals Art line lenses in a body light enough for day-to-day use. Building on state-of-the-art technology, the 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary has an advanced optical design that includes three aspherical, two FLD, and two SLD elements. Despite using fewer elements in total than the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art, the design results in a thorough correction of axial chromatic aberration and sagittal coma aberration, which cannot be corrected in-camera, allowing users to create images that are uniformly sharp from the center to the edges of the frame. Along with its anti-ghosting design, the use of Super Multi-Layer Coating and Nano Porous Coating means well-controlled flare for high-contrast results in backlit conditions. It also features a water and oil repellant coating on the front side of the lens.

In short, the SIGMA 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary combines all of the key optical features required of a large-aperture standard zoom lens, which are essential for photographing a wide variety of subjects in a range of shooting conditions.

・Comparison of the two optimal solutions to standard zoom lenses with F2.8 brightness throughout the zoom range.

With the addition of the new 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary, SIGMA now provides two optimal solutions of standard F2.8 zoom lens for mirrorless cameras ― the new 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary achieves remarkable portability and offers the same optical performance, as the existing 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art which is for pro-use with the highest levels of performance throughout its focal range.

●28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary ●24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art 28-70mm / F2.8 Focal length / F value 24-70mm / F2.8 16 elements in 12 groups, with 2 FLD lens, 2 SLD

lens and 3 Aspherical lenses Lens construction 19 elements in 15 groups, with 6 FLD lens, 2 SLD

lens and 3 Aspherical lenses 19-38cm, 1:3.3(W) - 1:4.6(T) Minimum focusing distance,

Maximum magnification ratio 18-38cm, 1:2.9(W) - 1:4.5(T) Super Multi-Layer Coating, Nano Porous Coating,

Water and oil repellent coating Coating Super Multi-Layer Coating, Nano Porous Coating,

Water and oil repellent coating Focus Mode Switch Mechanism Focus Mode Switch, AFL button, Zoom Lock Switch Dust and splash proof structure

(Applied to the mount only) Dust and splash proof Dust and splash proof structure Petal-type lens hood Hood Petal-type lens hood with lock φ67mm Filter size φ82mm 470g, φ72.2mm×101.5mm

※for L-Mount Weight, Dimension

(diameter x length) 835g, φ87.8mm×122.9mm

※for L-Mount





2. A lightweight and compact body ― ideal for day-to-day use



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88399299-45f3-4120-a616-0dfe0aa40c65

Being slightly less wide-angle than the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art has allowed a significant reduction in the size of the 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary lens body. In order to fit with the design concept of the Contemporary line, which balances performance with portability, the new lens features a simpler dust- and splash-proof structure and smaller switches. This makes it the smallest and lightest lens in its class*.

The new lens features just one lightweight focusing element, which keeps the AF unit small. This, along with a quiet and fast stepping motor, makes for responsive and near-silent autofocus performance.

The 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary weighs in at 470g, and when attached to the SIGMA fp, the entire setup is 890g. The supreme portability afforded by a camera system that weighs less than 1kg gives photographers a huge amount of freedom and flexibility to achieve their creative vision. It’s also a perfect combination for filmmakers looking for a high-performance, lightweight, easy-to-handle camera system that works well with a gimbal and other accessories.

A large-aperture, standard zoom lens that is light and small enough for casual outings, the 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary will open up new photographic possibilities for better and more creative results.

* As a standard zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras with F2.8 brightness throughout the zoom range (Source: SIGMA, as of February 2021)

3. Superb build quality with exceptional attention to detail that provides an exceptional user experience

With priority given to optimal portability, the body of the SIGMA 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary consists primarily of lightweight parts. While conventional wisdom states that it is more difficult to ensure processing accuracy for plastic parts than metal parts, there has been no compromise whatsoever on build quality for the 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary. One reason for this is that it uses a type of polycarbonate called TSC (Thermally Stable Composite), which has a comparable level of thermal shrinkage to aluminum. This helps reduce differences between the thermal shrinkage of the metal and non-metal parts, ensuring stable levels of performance even in an environment with extreme temperature changes. The use of polycarbonates in the construction of zoom and focus rings can make their operation feel less premium, but with careful treatment to the precision of these parts and adjusting the movement with the lubricant appropriately, the rings offer a precise action with an exceptionally high-quality feel.

What allows us to achieve these precisely produced parts and such premium aesthetics is the impressive standard of manufacturing technology and rigorous quality control we have at the SIGMA Aizu Factory.

The SIGMA 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary offers a new and improved photographic experience for mirrorless users who require a fast aperture standard zoom lens. Its premium, intuitive build makes it as exciting to use the lens as it is to see the incredible images it can produce, inspiring you to start achieving your creative potential.

[Additional features]

Lens construction: 16 elements in12 groups, with 2 FLD elements, 2 SLD elements and 3 aspherical elements

Internal focusing

Compatible with high-speed autofocus

Stepping motor

Compatible with lens-based optical correction



* Function available on supported cameras only. Available corrections may vary depending on the camera model.

Nano Porous Coating

Super Multi-Layer Coating

Water and oil repellent coating (front element)

Focus Mode Switch

Support DMF, AF+MF

Petal-type lens hood

Simple dust- and splash-proof design

Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Every single lens undergoes SIGMA's proprietary MTF measuring system "A1"

9-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

‘Made in Japan’ craftsmanship



To learn more about SIGMA's craftsmanship, please visit SIGMA website at

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/

[Key specifications] The figures below are for L-mount.

Lens construction: 12 groups, 16 elements (2 FLD elements, 2 SLD elements, 3 aspherical elements) ｜Angle of view: 75.4°-34.3°｜Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) ｜Minimum aperture: F22｜Minimum focusing distance: 19 (W)-38 (T)cm / 7.5-15.0in.｜Maximum magnification ratio: 1:3.3 (W) - 1:4.6 (T)｜Filter size: φ67mm｜Maximum dimension x length: φ72.2mm×101.5mm / φ2.8-4.0in.｜Weight: 470g / 16.6oz.

[Barcode] L-Mount ：0085126 592691 Sony E-mount ：0085126 592653 [Accessories: Supplied] Name of product / barcode Lens Hood LH706-01 ：0085126 939021 [Accessories: Optional] Name of product / barcode SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 ：for L-Mount 0085126 878696 SIGMA WR CERAMIC PROTECTOR 67mm ：0085126 931803 SIGMA WR PROTECTOR 67mm ：0085126 930943 SIGMA PROTECTOR 67mm ：0085126 931070 SIGMA WR UV FILTER 67mm ：0085126 930684 SIGMA WR CIRCULAR PL FILTER 67mm ：0085126 930813

[Contact]

For further information, please contact your local authorized SIGMA Service Station listed in the link below:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/about/world-network/

Jack Howard / SIGMA America / sigma.pr@sigmaphoto.com

[Information]

SIGMA Corporation | https://www.sigma-global.com

Product information｜ https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c021_28_70_28/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dccb16fb-2f27-4d2a-bc14-07b7ac87b249

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/523e8bbf-8084-4e43-b7dd-8e42431d512d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d45b503-75dc-4a60-b47a-057e8448e1a4