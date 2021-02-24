Equipment Sales & Service Limited acquires Belcher Machinery Parts in Quebec

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equipment Sales & Service Limited (ESS) has acquired the machinery parts business and inventory of UAP Inc. (formerly known as Belcher Machinery Parts). ESS has been supporting the construction, mining, and forestry industries with quality aftermarket parts for 75 years and is committed to ensuring continued service. With 12 branch locations across Canada and a dedicated aftermarket team, the company offers high quality and competitively priced parts.



Morgan Cronin, President of ESS, states: “ESS is very excited about this acquisition. It is a natural fit for our growth strategy and will expand our existing customer base & footprint in the Province of Quebec. We welcome the Belcher Machinery Parts family into the ESS Corporate Group, and we look forward to continue providing quality customer service and superior aftermarket parts solutions into these markets.”

George Parps, VP of ESS Parts Eastern Canada, states: “ESS will consolidate its existing business in Quebec City and operate it seamlessly from UAP’s QC facility at: 160 Rue de Rotterdam, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC, G3A 1T3.”

About ESS: Founded in 1946 and ranked as one of Canada’s oldest and most established equipment companies, ESS has kept Canada's heavy equipment up and running for 75 years. ESS provides multi-line customer solutions for heavy equipment, parts, and service from 12 locations across Canada. ESS is one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, having won this prestigious award for 9 consecutive years.

Contact: George Parps Vice President Parts - Eastern Canada Equipment Sales & Service Limited Phone: 416 249 8141 Email: gparps@essltd.com Equipment Sales & Service Limited 1030 Martin Grove Rd Toronto, ON, M9W 4W3 tel: 416-249-8141 • fax: 416-249-8912 toll free: 1-800-268-0679 www.essltd.com