Montreal Chest Institute Foundation and MUHC Foundation join forces to change the course of lives and medicine

A merger and the launch of a $10 million dollar respiratory campaign, part of the McGill University Health Centre Foundation’s larger Dream Big campaign, will ensure the Montreal Chest Institute will continue as a world leader in respiratory care

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We take more than 500 million breaths in our lifetimes. Most of us don’t think twice about it. But for those living with respiratory diseases, every breath is a struggle. The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation and the Montreal Chest Institute (MCI) Foundation are joining forces to invest in Breathtaking Research and Breath-Giving Care that will help patients living with complex and chronic respiratory conditions breathe easier and live longer.



“The MCI has a long and storied history of helping patients with complex respiratory conditions. This important merger between these two Foundations of the MUHC will support our common goal of improving the quality of care for our patients and reinforcing our position as world leaders in research and innovation.”

-Dr. Pierre Gfeller, President & Executive Director, McGill University Health Centre

The MCI sees over 30,000 patients annually for asthma, cystic fibrosis (CF), lung cancer diagnosis, COPD, respiratory sleep disorders, interstitial lung disease, and more. Its specialized clinics ensure each patient receives the very best personalized care.

“By joining forces with the MUHC Foundation, we can better support the renowned team of scientists conducting groundbreaking research. Together, we can work towards developing innovative solutions that will allow millions of people with respiratory disease, in Quebec and around the world, to breathe easier.”

-Bryan Fitzpatrick, Chairman, Montreal Chest Institute Foundation

Respiratory diseases are on the rise globally. Over 3 million people die from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) annually, an estimated 6% of all deaths worldwide. 235 million people suffer from asthma. And outdoor air pollution causes over 4 million premature deaths each year.

Why? Air pollution and smoking are big factors. Obesity is another. Regardless of which disease, most respiratory patients have one life-altering event in common: the lung attack. Imagine gasping for air. Being unable to draw a life-giving breath. This is a lung attack, and it is every bit as life-threatening as a heart attack. And when you have one, not only is your life at risk, but you risk losing the ability to breathe normally. Permanently.

“The Montreal Chest Institute has made an indelible impact on health care in Montreal and in Quebec. The launch of our Dream Big Breathe Easier campaign will ensure that patients benefit from the very best care and have access to life-changing clinical trials.”

-Julie Quenneville, President, MUHC Foundation

Dream Big. Breathe Easier. The MUHC Foundation is raising $10 Million to:

Purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment;

Support the launch of innovative treatment programs and services;

Fund groundbreaking research and discoveries and pioneering clinical trials

Fund innovative grants like the Dr. Margaret Becklake fellowship

“My family knows first hand about the wonderful patient care provided by the dedicated MCI team. As co-chair of the Dream Big: Breath Easier campaign I am committed to helping the MUHC Foundation bring awareness to the challenges of respiratory conditions and raise much-needed funds to help as many people as possible.” -Scott Jones, Co-chair, Dream Big Breathe Easier campaign

About the Montreal Chest Institute:

The Montreal Chest Institute is our city’s best-kept secret in patient care and research: small enough where everyone knows your name. Large enough to house advanced clinics and attract leading specialists from around the world. Founded in the early 1900s, the MCI has a long history of excellence and discovery. Today, it is integrated with the MUHC, the number one research hospital in Quebec and among the top three in Canada. The MCI benefits from the resources and scale of the MUHC, while maintaining its reputation for compassionate, highly-specialized care and services. A true powerhouse of respiratory care, the MCI is home to fourteen specialized clinics and programs to help Montrealers breathe easier.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation:

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges.

