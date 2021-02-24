Author Highlights the Untold Story of St. Paul’s Nephew in New Religious Book

Author Dede Weldon Casad, Ph.D. relays a historical narrative of commitment, patience and service in ‘The Nephew’

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many who are familiar with the Bible know of St. Paul, the first systematic theologian and writer of the Christian Church, but many do not know he had a nephew. Dede Weldon Casad, Ph.D., author of over 20 published books, has recently released her newest addition, “The Nephew,” bringing to life the unheard story of St. Paul’s nephew.

In the book, readers will learn about St. Paul’s nephew as he follows his uncle from Tarsus to Rome on long and dangerous expeditions. This narrative shares the journey of a young Jewish boy brought reluctantly into an alien world with no knowledge or understanding of the Way. With his life plans completely shattered, he spent over 35 years in the shadow of the great man he protected, defended and almost died for. Nevertheless, his duty to his uncle took him into many dark places of despair as well as surprising situations.

“The book is different from most and I have not seen much out there about Paul’s nephew,” said Dr. Casad. “I wanted to share this unique story which I do not believe has been told.”

Bible lovers, church members of all denominations and readers who love to read between the Bible’s lines for the understories will be inspired by one of the most influential teachers in the history of Christianity’s nephew and his journey of devotion, perseverance and service.

About the author

Dede Weldon Casad is the author of more than 20 nonfiction, fiction and children’s books, including the children’s book series, Henry the Hard Drive. A native Texan, Dr. Casad holds two degrees from Texas Women’s University and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Dallas. She is an entrepreneur who has served on many corporate boards. Dr. Casad is the mother of three grown children and six grandsons. She currently resides in Dallas, Texas.

