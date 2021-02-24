Locus Biosciences completes first-of-its-kind controlled clinical trial for CRISPR-enhanced bacteriophage therapy

Phase 1b trial demonstrates that the company’s lead precision medicine asset is safe and well tolerated

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today the completion of its Phase 1b clinical trial of LBP-EC01, a CRISPR-Cas3-enhanced bacteriophage (crPhage™) precision medicine product targeting Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria causing urinary tract infections (UTIs).

These results demonstrate safety and tolerability for LBP-EC01 and help support the overall safety profile for Locus' phage therapy platform. The trial met all of its primary and secondary endpoints and demonstrated proof of mechanism, as the world’s first completed, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of recombinant bacteriophage therapy.

The results indicate LBP-EC01 exposure can decrease the level of susceptible bacteria in patients infected with E. coli in the bladder. Through a unique dual mechanism, Locus Biosciences’ bacteriophage cocktail infects and replicates to burst target bacteria and the CRISPR-Cas3 technology improves the efficacy of the phages’ ability to kill, irreversibly destroying the bacterial genome without harming human cells or strains of beneficial bacteria. The study found no drug-related adverse effects, underscoring the safety of the company’s precision approach.



“We are thrilled to advance our company into Phase 2 human efficacy trials to prove CRISPR-Cas3 recombinant phage can precisely remove specific bacteria from the human body without harming any other bacteria in a patient's microbiome,” said Paul Garofolo, Locus Biosciences CEO.

UTIs affect more than 12 million people a year in the US, with a third of those patients being burdened by recurrent UTIs (2 or more UTIs in the last 6 months or 3 or more UTIs in the last 12 months). The vast majority of these UTIs are caused by E. coli, including difficult-to-treat strains that are resistant to commonly used antibiotics. In fact, Locus has observed multi-drug resistance (MDR) rates (defined as resistant to 3 or more classes of antibiotics) in E. coli of approximately 28% and 30% respectively in its completed Phase 0 and Phase 1b trials. These levels of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) aligns with the alarming rate of increase projected by United Nations experts who warn that drug-resistant infections could cause 10 million deaths annually by 2050. The COVID-19 pandemic is further exacerbating the use of antibiotics worldwide, in turn fueling the growth of more drug-resistant bacteria.