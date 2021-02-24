GTreasury Customers Named Finalists in Treasury & Risk’s 2021 Alexander Hamilton Awards for Treasury Innovation and Technological Accomplishment

Charter Hall and CUNA Mutual Group honored for the success of their treasury initiatives amid the challenging year

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced that two clients, Charter Hall and CUNA Mutual Group, have been named as finalists in the 25th annual Alexander Hamilton Awards. Charter Hall and CUNA Mutual have earned the recognition on the strength of their corporate treasury’s achievements throughout 2020. Selection as a finalist in the Alexander Hamilton Awards places the two companies in the top three within their categories. Gold, silver, and bronze designations will be announced throughout 2021 at Treasury & Risk, which provides trends, news, and analysis to senior treasury and finance professionals.



Treasurers interested in hearing more about CUNA Mutual’s treasury technology strategy and execution can join the Treasury & Risk webcast on harnessing data analysis and automation on March 17th.

“We’re extremely proud of both Charter Hall and CUNA Mutual for the winning treasury projects they were able to complete and benefit from during an unpredictable year,” said Mathilde Sanson, Chief Customer Officer, GTreasury. “The Alexander Hamilton Awards continue to be the gold standard, highlighting the best of the best in corporate treasury strategy and execution. Being named a finalist by Treasury & Risk is a significant achievement, and we are honored that the GTreasury platform has played a role in the Charter Hall and CUNA Mutual stories throughout 2020.”

Charter Hall, one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property groups, successfully completed an overhaul of its treasury system. It was able to replace manual and otherwise-tedious processes with a best-in-class architecture that could provide an integrated, automated, paperless and scalable system built for its future. GTreasury, at the core of Charter Hall’s new system, integrates critical tools like Refinitiv IMD that enable Charter Hall’s team to do their jobs more efficiently. Switching to fully paperless processes also proved especially valuable for Charter Hall during the transition to remote work.

CUNA Mutual, the billion-dollar mutual insurance company, earned its finalist recognition after successfully launching a new pet insurance entity with a wholly new and modernized payments solution. Leveraging the GTreasury platform enabled CUNA Mutual to transform and streamline its payments processing functionalities and provide the framework that CUNA Mutual can now use to build out new products more quickly.

“Our treasury transformation has significantly benefitted our treasury and finance teams,” said Phil Schretzmeyer, Head of Treasury & Group Planning Charter Hall. “The end-to-end conversion to our new Charter Hall Treasury Management System is truly a unique offering. The controls framework we have in place with GTreasury’s solution is unique and, in addition to that, we’ve implemented a twice-yearly controls-based audit, ITGC sign-off twice a year, and an internal audit sign-off. Automation has also freed up our team to focus on value-added projects.”

