IAGC Announces New Board Members and Officers Elected at Its 50th Annual Membership Meeting

New board members set to continue to lead the geophysical and exploration (G&E) industry in spurring energy exploration and transition today and in the future to bring needed energy resources to the world in an environmentally-responsible manner.

Houston, TX, U.S., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IAGC successfully concluded its 50th Annual Membership Meeting where members elected new directors and officers. Kristian Johansen (CEO, TGS) assumes the IAGC Board Chairman position with Carel Hooijkaas (CEO, Magseis Fairfield) as the Vice Chairman. Other officers include Rebecca Pitman (Shearwater) - Treasurer, Tana Pool (TGS) - Secretary & Legal Committee Chair, and Nikki Martin (IAGC), President.

The directors elected by the members for two-year terms from February 2021 to February 2023 are: Colin Murdoch (CGG), Joe Dryer (Fairfield Geotechnologies), Rune Olav Pedersen (PGS), Stephan Midenet (Seabed Geosolutions), Mike Faust (SAExploration), , and as ex-officio directors, Tom Kipling (TGS) - Asia Pacific Chair, Vince Thielen (CGG) - Data Licensing Chair, Peter Wijnen (PGS) - EAME Chair, and Graeham MacKenzie (CGG) - HSSE Chair.

The entire slate of directors for 2021 is: Colin Murdoch (CGG), Joe Dryer (Fairfield Geotechnologies), Chris Usher (ION), Carel Hooijkaas (Magseis Fairfield), Rune Olav Pedersen (PGS), Mike Faust (SAExploration), Stephan Midenet (Seabed Geosolutions), Irene Waage Basili (Shearwater), Rebecca Pitman (Shearwater), Ibrahim Moussa (Schlumberger), Kristian Johansen (TGS), Tana Pool (TGS), Shawn Rice (Magseis Fairfield), Tom Kipling (TGS), Vince Thielen (CGG), Peter Wijnen (PGS), and Graeham Mackenzie (CGG).

“We are excited to welcome all our board members and officers. As the IAGC continues to support a strong, viable G&E industry and to explore expansion opportunities that support the energy transition essential to meeting the world’s energy demand, the Board’s keen insight, innovation, and direction will have a great impact on the industry and our association. The staff and I look forward to working closely with the new and returning members,” said Nikki Martin, President of the IAGC. “Our officers play a key role in the association executing its mission of ensuring freedom to operate and sustainability now and in the decades the come. For 50 years, our Board of Directors have steered the course of the association and been the thought leaders of the G&E industry. We are very grateful for their companies’ and individual support.”

The virtual IAGC Annual Membership Meeting was held on 24 February and featured Marc Gerrits,

Executive Vice President, Exploration at c, Shell International as the keynote speaker. A G&E Executive Panel featured Carel Hooijkaas, CEO, Magseis Fairfield and Kristian Johansen, CEO, TGS discussing the G&E industry in a post-COVID-19 environment moderated by Upstream’s Editor-in-Chief, Leia Parker.

About the IAGC

Founded in 1971, the IAGC is the global trade association for the geophysical and exploration industry, the cornerstone of the energy industry. With member companies in 50 countries, our membership includes onshore and offshore survey operators and acquisition companies, data and processing providers, exploration and production companies, equipment and software manufacturers, industry suppliers, service providers, and consultancies.

The IAGC supports and fosters science- and risk-based regulations consistent with existing practices that are proven to be environmentally responsible, effective and operationally feasible. ​

