Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Take Center Stage at Next Month’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Virtual Event Designed to Help HR Take Charge of 2021’s Most Important Strategic Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an intense focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) – especially diversity and inclusion – companies are turning to the Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® for educational programming that helps them achieve their objectives. The virtual event, taking place March 16-19, 2021, will feature diversity, equity and inclusion strategist Jackye Clayton; employee experience expert Katy Tynan; and passionate diversity advocate Torin Ellis.



D&I is a crucial, highly visible component of ESG. Job candidates, investors, business partners, employees and consumers pay close attention to how well an organization runs and reports on its diversity programs. Research has clearly shown the positive correlation between diversity and profitability; yet, designing and launching these programs takes significant planning and sustained execution to be impactful. Once these programs are implemented, the effects take years to be fully recognized – and COVID-19 has dealt a clear blow to underrepresented workers.

Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, Rebecca McKenna, observed, “The Spring HR Tech Expo will feature many DEIB tech solutions that will empower a stronger sense of belonging and a diverse workforce. There will also be tech solutions that help companies attract more women to their workforce and tech that builds trust for a culture of inclusion.”

“Having HR at the core of these conversations and corresponding planning means D&I initiatives move forward,” said Torin Ellis. “The pandemic, political upheaval and social unrest have led organizations to a place of no return: this is the time to get serious about DEIB or know that you’ll be out of business in a few short years. It’s that important to overall business health, the employer brand and the ability to retain valuable talent.”

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to engage these thought leaders along with thousands of their peers through the state-of-the-art virtual event platform, using live Q&A sessions, intelligent networking and interactive discussions. The Spring HR Technology Conference and Exposition® will also include a fully interactive virtual expo spotlighting the latest innovations designed to help organizations make better decisions and drive impactful change across the workplace.

Registration is complimentary. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for details.

