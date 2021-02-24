Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market is estimated to surpass US$ 7,103.0 Mn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In modern industrial design, an integrated circuit, semiconductor intellectual property, or IP group is a reusable discrete unit of circuitry, logic, or micro-circuit design that effectively belongs to one party. IP groups can be owned and licensed by a single entity or sold and leased to another. Some semiconductor intellectual property (SIP) contains multiple discrete components. Some examples of such components are found in logic gates, buffers, resistors, integrated circuits, modules, programs, reference designs, etc.



A typical integrated circuit product incorporates a number of discrete components. The design of an integrated circuit product is generally a matter of electrical engineering, which includes electrical and physical design as well as the method by which power is supplied to the device. As in other areas of engineering, good design requires good communication between the fabrication shop and the design engineer.

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is estimated to account for 7,103.0 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption portable electronics is expected to propel growth of the global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Pew Research Center, as of February 2019, 81% of U.S. adults used smartphones compared to 77% in October 2018.

Moreover, launch of AI-infused modem chips is also expected to aid in growth of market. For instance, in January 2021, EdgeQ, a U.S.-based startup, launched its synonymous “base-station-on-a-chip”.

Market Opportunities

Growing electronics is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the electronics market in India is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.4% during 2012–20.

Moreover, increasing penetration of internet is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to China government-backed Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute and reported by China Internet Watch, internet penetration in China reached 61.2 percent in the first half of 2019, with 854 million internet users at the end of June 2019.

Market Trends

Among end use industries, the automotive sector is expected to witness decline in the global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market, owing to decrease in sales of automobiles. For instance, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the new car registrations in the U.K. decreased by 44% in March 2020 compared that in March 2019.

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is witnessing several collaboration activities. For instance, in January 2021, Synopsys, Inc. collaborated with Socionext, Inc., a developer of system-on-chip products, to expand Socionext's use of Synopsys' broad DesignWare IP to include Synopsys' HBM2E IP for maximum memory throughput in AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market include, Arm Holdings, Synopsys, Inc., Arteris IP, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, CEVA, Inc., Rambus Incorporated, Silvaco Inc., Intel Corporation, eMemory Technology Inc., Dream Chip Technologies GmbH (Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.), VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Open-Silicon, Inc., Dolphin Design SAS, Faraday Technology Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Mentor, a Siemens Business, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), Cobham Gaisler AB, Arasan Chip Systems Inc., HDL Design House, Mixel Inc., and TDK Corporation (InvenSense).

Major players operating in the global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market are focused on launching new products to expand their products. For instance, in February 2021, Arteris IP announced that the company added 28 new licensees for its Arteris IP Ncore, FlexNoC, CodaCache, AI Package, Resilience Package, and PIANO Interconnect IP products in 2020.

Market segmentation:

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market is segmented into:

By Design IP Processor IP Interface IP Memory IP Other IP D/A A/D Converter

By Revenue Source Royalty Licensing

By IP Core Soft Core Hard Core

By End Users IDMS Foundries OSATS Others

By Industry Verticals Consumer Electronics Telecom Automotive Healthcare Others

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



