XPO Logistics Names Treasurer Ravi Tulsyan to Additional Role as Deputy Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced the appointment of Ravi Tulsyan to the newly created position of deputy chief financial officer, effective immediately. He will retain his position as XPO’s treasurer while expanding his scope of responsibility within the global finance organization, including corporate real estate.

Tulsyan joined XPO in 2016 from The ADT Corporation, where he served as treasurer following ADT’s 2012 spin-off from Tyco International. As Tyco’s vice president of global capital markets and head of financial planning and analysis at the time of the separation, he led all treasury activities related to the transaction, including the execution of each company’s capital structure, dividend plan, debt refinancing and credit facilities.

Earlier, Tulsyan held executive positions as senior treasury manager with PepsiCo, and manager of derivatives strategy and trading with Xerox Corporation. He has a master’s degree in finance from the University of Rochester, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from The Ohio State University, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology at Madras.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Tavio Headley
+1-203-413-4006
tavio.headley@xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com


