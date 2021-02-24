Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Endeavour Mining, NexTech AR Solutions, KWESST Micro Systems and LeanLife Health

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Endeavour Mining  Corp (TSE:EDV) (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) (FRA:E5Y1)  confirms its strong growth pipeline with robust PFS reports for Ivory Coast and Mali projects click here 

- The Valens Company (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) submits site evidence package to Health Canada for its third Canadian manufacturing facility click here 

- GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (FRA:GPE) (OTCQB:GRSLF) appoints new VP for Corporate Communications click here 

- NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR.NE) (CSE:NTAR) says its Virtual Experience Platform hosted the recent Student Veterans of America’s 2021    National Conference click here 

- Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) (OTCMKTS:MKRIF) (FRA:MEK1) reports further expansion to drilling at Carscallen gold project, Ontario click here 

- LeanLife Health Inc (CSE:LLP) (OTC PINK:LHLNF) (FRA:LL1) orders ten more cases of Mike Tyson-branded Iron Energy for US sales push click here 

- Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) (FRA:ZGV3) and HCS Group sign strategic agreement to produce renewable low-carbon chemicals and sustainable aviation fuel in Europe click here 

- KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) appoints international business and trade lawyer Elisabeth Preston to its board and as corporate secretary click here 

- BioLargo Inc (OTCQB:BLGO) set to answer US President Joe Biden’s call to remove per and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS) from drinking water click here 

- Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) buys 51% stake in cannabis facility design/construction company ALPS click here 

Primary Logo

You just read:

