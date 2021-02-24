Platinum Electrical Contractors Celebrates Its New Status as a Generac Premier Dealer
Generator Experts of Ontario
Generac Power Systems has granted Platinum Electrical Contractors (PEC) the status of Generac Premier Dealer.
With our new Generac Premier Dealer designation, Platinum Electrical Contractors plans to focus on further improving our ability to satisfy customer needs and meet and exceed their expectations.”CONCORD, ON, CANADA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generac Power Systems has granted GTA-based Platinum Electrical Contractors (PEC) the status of Generac Premier Dealer, one of the top honors that can be awarded to Generac dealers. The new status reflects the high service levels that PEC has always maintained and gives customers confidence in the performance and reliability of the company going forward. PEC provides, installs and services Generac generators throughout the GTA and across Ontario.
— Adam Watchel
Companies that receive the status of Generac Premier Dealer have to satisfy several Generac conditions before being considered for this top status. Premier Dealer criteria include:
High Customer Satisfaction. Before being awarded Premier status, dealers must have maintained a high level of customer satisfaction and must keep the satisfaction level high while operating as a Generac Premier Dealer.
Expert Technical Support. Dealers qualifying for Premier status must have a team (minimum of 4) of factory-trained technicians on staff to offer customers technical support and carry out service, repairs, & warranty work.
Large Inclusive Inventory. Generac Premier Dealers must keep an inventory of Generac generators and parts large enough to satisfy customer needs without delays.
Customers choosing a Generac Premier Dealer can be sure their needs will be met quickly and competently. The top dealer status means it's easier for customers to select a dealer that will deliver exceptional service, professional support and rapid repairs.
"In recent years, the need to control our power has only increased. The importance of our electronics, WiFi and other technology to continue uninterrupted has become more and more important, especially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushing remote work to unprecedented levels. Our team has outdone themselves handling this incredible increase in demand and has helped push PEC to achieving our new Premier Dealer status with Generac and we couldn’t be more excited," stated Adam Watchel, PEC’s owner.
Platinum Electrical Contractors offers Generac generator models with power ratings from 7.5 kW to 150+ kW. The company sells, installs and services generators for home, commercial and industrial use and is a leading supplier of backup generators in Ontario.
Generac home backup generators can power the whole house, selected circuits or only essential needs. They let customers continue to lead their normal lives even during an extended power outage. The generators can run on propane, natural gas or other fuels, and they can be monitored through an app on a smartphone.
Commercial Generac standby generators can support business establishments such as offices, convenience stores and restaurants. Depending on the load size, they can be single phase or three phase and can keep critical business functions such as payment processing in operation.
Industrial Generac standby generators are industrial-grade units running on natural gas, propane or diesel, with bi-fuel models and models for longer run times also available. PEC industrial standby generators are ideal for applications in data centers, health care facilities, municipal utilities and factories and can keep industrial operations running reliably.
PEC carries out sales, installation, inspection, service and maintenance for all models and has an experienced team available to address problems quickly and competently. Service can be scheduled regularly or can be carried out on service calls as needed. Emergency service is available 24/7 and includes rapid response repairs for customers across Ontario.
"With our new Generac Premier Dealer designation, Platinum Electrical Contractors plans to focus on further improving our ability to satisfy customer needs and meet and exceed their expectations," stated Watchel.
Generac Power Systems is a top supplier of backup generator power systems for homes, businesses and industrial applications. For more information, visit Generac.com. Platinum Electrical Contractors is a leading Generac Premier Dealer covering the Greater Toronto Area and the province of Ontario. For more information, visit Generatorexperts.ca or call 844-443-6776.
Adam Watchel
Platinum Electrical Contractors
+1 844-443-6776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook