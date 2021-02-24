Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

On Feb. 24, 25, and 26 and March 3, 4, and 5, all Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Fargo VA Medical Center (2101 Elm St. N., Fargo).

This expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is ONLY available on Feb. 24, 25, and 26 and March 3, 4, and 5. Call the Fargo VA Medical Center at (701) 239-3700, select option 2, to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Devil’s Lake: The Fargo VA is also offering first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, in the Devils Lake area at Camp Grafton on March 4. Interested Veterans should call the Fargo VA Medical Center at (701) 239-3700, select option 2, to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Grafton.

Jamestown: The Fargo VA is also offering first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, in Jamestown at the Gladstone Inn & Suites on March 10. Interested Veterans should call the Fargo VA Medical Center at (701) 239-3700, select option 2, to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine in Jamestown.

All VA-enrolled Veterans who have received their COVID-19 vaccination from a non-VA provider or location are encouraged to inform their VA healthcare team so we can more efficiently plan future vaccine availability and distribution to Veterans across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.