Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,574 in the last 365 days.

Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

On Feb. 24, 25, and 26 and March 3, 4, and 5, all Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Fargo VA Medical Center (2101 Elm St. N., Fargo).

This expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is ONLY available on Feb. 24, 25, and 26 and March 3, 4, and 5. Call the Fargo VA Medical Center at (701) 239-3700, select option 2, to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Devil’s Lake: The Fargo VA is also offering first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, in the Devils Lake area at Camp Grafton on March 4. Interested Veterans should call the Fargo VA Medical Center at (701) 239-3700, select option 2, to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Grafton.

Jamestown: The Fargo VA is also offering first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, in Jamestown at the Gladstone Inn & Suites on March 10. Interested Veterans should call the Fargo VA Medical Center at (701) 239-3700, select option 2, to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine in Jamestown.

All VA-enrolled Veterans who have received their COVID-19 vaccination from a non-VA provider or location are encouraged to inform their VA healthcare team so we can more efficiently plan future vaccine availability and distribution to Veterans across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

You just read:

Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.