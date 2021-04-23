Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Utah to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation if He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-It Might Exceed $100,000

"We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Utah to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos.” — Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Utah to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard where their ship, or submarine was undergoing repairs. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. The typical person we are trying to identify served in the navy in the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s, he is over 60 years old and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes.

"If the person we have described sounds like a Navy Veteran friend, neighbor, someone you worship with or member of a local VFW or American Legion please share this press release with their wife or immediate family and ask them to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people like the Navy Veterans with lung cancer that we have described. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Utah US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Salt Lake City, Provo, West Jordan, Sandy Hills, Ogden, Saint George or anywhere in Utah. https://Utah.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Utah include US Navy Veterans, a civilian employee at Hill Air Force Base, a worker at one of Utah’s dozen+ power plants, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, insulators, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about lung cancer and asbestos exposure please review the following website:

https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/ asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.