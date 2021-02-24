02/24/21-ARCHERY HUNTING IN THE PU‘UANAHULU GAME MANAGEMENT AREA TO OPEN IN MARCH

For Immediate News Release: February 24, 2021

(Hilo) – Archery hunting in the Pu‘uanahulu Game Management Area (GMA) begins Sunday, March 7, 2021, and continues weekends and state holidays through Sunday, June 27, 2021. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) also announce that the annual closure of the archery season in this GMA will be from July through February.

The following conditions and restrictions will apply for the hunt:

The daily bag limit will be one pig of either sex, one male sheep (ram), and two goats (any sex) per hunter per day. These are also the season limits for each species.

Hunters will need to obtain 2021 ram and goat tags to legally hunt in this area. Tags may be purchased by mail or at the Pu‘uanahulu Hunter Check Station on the first weekend (March 7-8, 2021) between 5:00 am and 12:00 pm. To purchase tags by mail, hunters must send a copy of their 2021 State of Hawai‘i Hunting License, a check or money order payable to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), and a self-addressed stamped envelope to 66-1220 A Lalamilo Road, Kamuela, HI, 96743. Please allow for a two-week turn around to receive tags. Sheep and goat tag fees will be $10/ tag for residents and $25/tag for non-residents.

The harvest tags will not be transferable and must be placed through the hind leg of the animal immediately after each kill.

ATVs will be allowed in the area and must remain on designated roads.

Report game law violations or any suspicious activity to the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) at (808) 974-6208 in Hilo. After hours and on weekends and holidays, calls may be made toll-free to DOCARE at 643-DLNR (643-3567). The area may be closed to hunting and other public access at any time due to wildland fire or fire hazard.

For additional information contact DOFAW Offices at the following phone numbers: Hilo: (808) 974-4232 or Kamuela at (808) 887-6063.

Game mammal hunting rules: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/files/2013/09/HAR-123-Game-Mammals.pdf

