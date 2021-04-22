Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Colorado Gets Compensated If He Had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy

"Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the KVO law firm please call 800-714-0303.” — Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed, and they recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to assist with compensation for a Navy Veteran in Colorado who has developed lung cancer-after decades earlier in the service he had significant exposure to asbestos while serving on a navy ship, submarine, or while their ship or submarine was being repaired at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad and his lung cancer was recently diagnosed please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO anytime at 800-714-0303 if his asbestos exposure in the navy occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s. As Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO would like to discuss-compensation will depend on how, where and when the person with lung cancer was exposed to asbestos." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thronton, Pueblo, Greeley or anywhere in Colorado. https://Colorado.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, workers at Fort Carson, or Cheyenne Mountain, workers at one of Colorado’s 12 coal fired power plants, miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Colorado. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.