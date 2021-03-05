PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in Baltimore County

Dereck Davis, owner of PatchMaster Baltimore County

Experienced manufacturing professional Dereck Davis brings drywall repair franchise to the area

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dereck Davis is a certified toolmaker who spent twenty years in the manufacturing field and also applied his skills in the aerospace sector. Now, he is turning his focus toward owning a franchise, bringing the fast-growing PatchMaster drywall repair concept to Baltimore County and the surrounding area. This specialty home services concept is sweeping the nation and Davis will be the first PatchMaster franchise in Maryland.

“My background in manufacturing gives me a strong lay of the land for drywall repair,” said Davis. “PatchMaster is the type of hands-on business I see growing in the coming years, and I’m excited to be part of that with my franchise location.”

PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.

PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.

Currently, PatchMaster has more than 50 franchises signed in 94 territories with 29 franchises opened and operating. The franchise has opportunities for growth across Canada and the United States. The PatchMaster franchise system encourages military veterans to join its franchise, offering a 15 percent discount off the initial franchise fee to qualified applicants.



“We’re excited to see where Dereck is able to take his franchise to benefit the community,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “His positive attitude, experience and hard work ethic really shine, so we can’t wait to support him as he builds his business.”

Davis plans to join local business organizations in the area to better his skillset to help the community. In his freetime, he is very health conscious and works out at his home gym and cycles the local Appalachian trails with his daughter.

PatchMaster Baltimore County will cover a portion of northern Maryland, including the count and towns of Towson and White Marsh.

The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 250,000, is $19,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey.

PatchMaster is a low-cost franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.

For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit Patchmaster.com.

About PatchMaster

Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster already has more than 50 franchises signed in 94 territories with 29 franchises opened and operating. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.

Visit http://patchmaster.com or call 1-844-PATCHMASTER to learn more.