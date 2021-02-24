Overnight Lane Closures Feb. 23 on Westbound I-80 in Sparks for Routine Bridge Maintenance

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Overnight lane and ramp closures will take place on westbound Interstate 80 in Sparks Tuesday, Feb. 23 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs routine maintenance of interstate bridge surfaces.

The following lane and ramp closures will take place from 9p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 to 5a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24:

Westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane near the Rock Boulevard interchange.

The Pyramid Way on-ramp to westbound I-80 will be closed. A detour will be available to access westbound I-80 via McCarran Boulevard.

Speed limits on westbound I-80 reduced to 55mph.

Motorists should anticipate minimal travel delays and are reminded to always drive safely through road work zones.

Overnight lane closures took place on eastbound I-80 earlier this month for similar routine bridge maintenance.