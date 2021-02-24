Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 34th Street and Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the intersection of 34th Street and Benning Road, Northeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 6:09 pm, the operator of a 2020 Yamaha YZFR 1000 motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Benning Road, Northeast, approaching 34th Street, Northeast. The operator maneuvered into the far left-hand turn lane and made contact with the rear of a 2019 Ford Commuter Bus. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the operator to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the operator was pronounced dead. The operator of the bus remained on scene.

The decedent has been identified as 51 year-old Lee Arthur Perry-Davis, of Hyattsville, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.