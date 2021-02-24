Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 2000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:59 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).