We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Adds New Office in Ft. Lauderdale, Owned by Michael Internoscia
We Insure is an easy complementary business to what we do daily”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, added a new agency in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models.
Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 150 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2020 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
New agency owner Michael Internoscia has been a licensed real estate broker for more than 20 years and a licensed lender for nearly 10 years. In addition to We Insure South Florida Associates, he currently operates MME Capital Management LLC, a $90 million private lending fund specializing in residential investment property and yacht loans. He is the membership chair of the Florida Association of Mortgage Professionals, and a member of the National Association of Realtors and International Yacht Broker Association.
“We Insure is an easy complementary business to what we do daily,” says Internoscia. “I chose We Insure after reviewing several other franchise style insurance firms because it has the best back-office support and best ‘people’ culture to assist me in delivering what we do best. It’s a true win-win.”
In addition, Michael brought on board a 20-year veteran, Miriam Perez, as the Agent in charge to deliver the We Insure power-to-choose philosophy immediately to the valued customers they interact with daily.
“When real estate firms add insurance to their offerings, they strengthen their customer experience by delivering in-house insurance expertise, which is invaluable early in the luxury real estate transaction,” adds Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer. “Furthermore, the agency is creating a residual profit center that helps them ride economic cycles with greater certainty.”
