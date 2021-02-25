Everard’s March auction series features fine & decorative art from Savannah estates, noted New Orleans antiques dealer

KPM plaque depicting Cupid sharpening an arrow, 10¾ x 9½in. Back impressed with KPM mark. ‘Raphael mengs Dresden Galene, Amour’ written in pencil on verso. Angelo Cassimus collection. Estimate: $1,500-$2,500

17th-century Spanish walnut vargueno on chest with elaborate gilt-metal and velvet mounts and fall front on upper portion. Provenance includes Estate of Dr. Woody Cobbs and Mrs. Honor Cobbs, Atlanta. Estimate: $6,000-$8,000

Utagawa Yoshitsuya (Japanese, 1822-1866), ‘Minamoto Yorimitsu Breaks the Magic Spell,’ circa 1858. Size: 13½ x 28 7/8in overall (sight). Estimate: $6,000-$8,000

Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973), ‘Femme’ (A.R. 296), Madoura pottery pitcher, 12in tall. Conceived in 1955 and executed in an edition of 100. Marked and signed ‘Picasso’ on bottom. Estimate: $7,000-$10,000