National Center for Transgender Equality Name Change for Minors Guide

The National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) has created an Idaho Name Change for Minors guide. It includes information on how to file the petition for a name change, the forms to use, parental consent, publication, and evidence the court will consider. 

To view this guide, please open the PDF below or click here: Idaho Name Change for Minors Guide.

