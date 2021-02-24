Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

February 24, 2021

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred this afternoon in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after 12:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the outerloop of Interstate-495 at Route 450 for a motor vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a male pedestrian was running from the right shoulder across the highway to the left shoulder where his vehicle was disabled on the shoulder.

A gray 2007 Honda Accord began to slow for traffic that was attempting to yield to the pedestrian running across the roadway, when the Honda subsequently struck the victim in the left lane. The motorist remained at the scene.

The victim, Ryan Cain, 26, of Virginia, was transported to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he died. The Maryland State Police Crash Team will be conducting the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov