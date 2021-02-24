Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott, TSBPE Announce Additional 500 Licensees To Assist Texans With Plumbing Repairs

February 23, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners (TSPBE) today announced that the board has identified an additional 500 licensees, as of Sunday, who are capable of performing plumbing under general supervision. These additional licensees have been identified through previously granted waivers to increase the availability of plumbers and Plumber's Apprentices to repair burst pipes as the state recovers from the winter storm. 

"Thank you to our plumbers and other utility professional that have stepped up to serve their fellow Texans as we recover from the severe winter weather," said Governor Abbott. "We will continue to cut red tape and ensure that Texans have access to the resources they need to quickly repair their homes and put our state on a path to recovery."

