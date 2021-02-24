Mayor Bowser and DC Health Announce that DC Residents with Qualifying Medical Conditions Can Begin Making Vaccination Appointments on Thursday, February 25 at 9 am

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, announced that beginning on Thursday, February 25, DC residents with qualifying medical conditions will be eligible to book vaccination appointments through vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling the District’s coronavirus Call Center.

DC residents who are 16-64 with qualifying medical conditions will be eligible to receive the vaccine on March 1; the appointments available on Thursday and Friday will be for next week. Qualifying medical conditions include: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and other Chronic Lung Disease; Bone Marrow and Solid Organ Transplantation; Cancer; Cerebrovascular Disease; Chronic Kidney Disease; Congenital Heart Disease; Diabetes Mellitus; Heart Conditions, such as Heart Failure, Coronary Artery Disease, or Cardiomyopathies; HIV; Hypertension; Immunocompromised State; Inherited Metabolic Disorders; Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities; Liver Disease; Neurologic Conditions; Obesity, BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2; Pregnancy; Severe Genetic Disorders; Sickle Cell Disease; and Thalassemia.

Residents who are unsure whether they qualify for the vaccine based on a qualifying medical condition should contact their health care provider.

At this time, appointments booked through the portal and call center are open to individuals 18 years old and older. Children’s National Hospital will serve as an access point for 16- and 17-year-olds with qualifying medical conditions. Information about how parents or guardians can schedule appointments with Children’s National will be forthcoming next week.

On Thursday, February 25 at 9 am, approximately 4,350 vaccination appointments will be made available to DC residents who live in priority zip codes and are 65 years old or older, have a qualifying medical condition, and/or are a member of an eligible workforce.

The priority zip codes are focused in Wards 5, 7, and 8 and include: 20422, 20011, 20017, 20018, 20002, 20001, 20019, 20020, 20032, 20593. Priority zip codes include areas of the city where residents are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including number of cases and mortality rate. Wards 5, 7, and 8 are being prioritized because they have the lowest percentages of residents who are 65 and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

On Friday, February 26 at 9 am, DC Health will make approximately 4,350 additional appointments available for all District residents who are 65 years of age or older, have a qualifying medical condition, and/or are a member of an eligible workforce group (these appointments are also available to workers who live outside of DC, but work in the District).

DC Public Schools (DCPS) teachers and staff who are working in person or will be working in person and did not get vaccinated at the Dunbar vaccine clinics have received instructions on how they can get vaccinated through One Medical. Beginning this week, child care staff as well as teachers and staff who are working in person at a DCPS or charter or independent school in DC can also book an appointment through vaccinate.dc.gov or the Call Center.

As of this week, the following populations are now eligible for the vaccine in Washington, DC: individuals who work in health care settings; members of the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department; residents of long-term and intermediate care facilities and residents of community residential facilities/group homes; DC residents who are 65 years old and older; individuals experiencing homelessness; members of the Metropolitan Police Department; Continuity of District Government personnel; Department of Corrections employees and residents; teachers and staff who are, or will be, working in person at a traditional or public charter school; child care workers and teachers and staff at independent schools in DC; individuals who work in a grocery store setting; outreach workers in health, human, and social services; individuals who work in manufacturing; individuals who work in food packaging; DC residents 16-64 years old with qualifying medical conditions.