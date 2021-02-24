Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WBTV: VACCINE TEAM: How do I know I am registering for a legitimate vaccine clinic?

By Maureen O’Boyle February 23, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST – Updated February 23 at 6:46 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – As North Carolinians get anxious about their spot to get a shot, the bad guys are rearing their ugly heads and trying to scam you.

Late Tuesday afternoon, North Caroline Attorney General, Josh Stein sent out a warning about scammers targeting people who want the vaccine.

The first warning; watch out for counterfeit vaccines or “miracle cures”. Currently, only two vaccines are approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in the United States. The only shots you can get are the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

If someone reaches out to you online, or on social media, and offers you a “great deal” on a vaccine. It is a scam, Stein says. All vaccines are free to everyone. Including people who do not have insurance.

The safest way to register for a vaccine is through your local county health department, your primary healthcare provider, or through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

If someone says they can move you up in line to get your shot, there is a good chance they will want money. Stein says don’t fall for it! The state’s rollout plan is in place and people can’t get “moved up”. Find out when it’s your time to get a shot on the state’s website.

The attorney general has several other ways to protect yourself from getting scammed.

