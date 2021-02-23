Court Rules Newport Store Must Comply with Governor’s Executive Order

Ruling Requires Store Owner and Employees Wear Masks to Operate Business

Orleans Superior Court, Judge Mary Miles Teachout presiding, today granted the State’s motion for a temporary restraining order, ordering HNR Desautels LLC, currently believed to be doing business as Derby Port Press, and its owner, Andre “Michael” Desautels, to stop violating Governor Scott’s Executive Order and Addenda. Attorney General T.J. Donovan filed a civil lawsuit and motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the Newport business from violating Governor Scott’s Executive Order and Addenda. In its complaint, the State of Vermont alleged that the Defendants were in violation of Governor Scott’s orders by working in the presence of others without wearing required cloth face coverings. Compliance checks conducted by the Newport Police Department show the Defendants, who formerly did business as the UPS Store, continued to violate the Governor’s orders even after the complaint was filed.

“I hope that Mr. Desautels follows the lead of countless other Vermont businesses who have followed the Governor’s orders,” said Attorney General Donovan. “This entire situation is completely avoidable.”

Initially filed in Washington Superior Court, the case is now in Orleans Superior Court, where the Defendants reside. Here are links to today’s Court order and the State’s complaint. The Court has scheduled a virtual hearing on the motion for preliminary injunction for March 5, 2021.

Last modified: February 23, 2021