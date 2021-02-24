Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin 2021 Grant Application Now Available

Release Date: February 23, 2020

Media Contact: Ti Gauger, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5007

MADISON – Wisconsin farmers and businesses seeking to grow their presence in local markets are encouraged to apply for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin producer and processor grants by March 26. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will award a total of up to $300,000 in grant funding; requests must be between $5,000 and $50,000.

Proposals must be received by DATCP before 12:00 PM on March 26, 2021. Each proposal must include a cover page, a completed budget template, and a project description. Applications are available online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/BuyLocalBuyWisconsinGrants.aspx.

Grant applications must show a one-to-one match of cash or in-kind support accounting for at least 50 percent of the total project budget. Grants may not be used to fund feasibility studies or startups. Grants will be awarded following a competitive review process. Recipients will be notified of their awards on June 1, 2021.

Qualified applicants include individuals, groups, or businesses involved in Wisconsin production agriculture, food processing, food distribution, food warehousing, retail food establishments, or agricultural tourism operations. Proposals may include collaborations or partnerships.

Applicants with questions can contact DATCP Grants Specialist Ryan Dunn at ryand.dunn@wisconsin.gov or 608-590-7239.

About Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin

Since its inception in 2008, over 450 applications have been submitted for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants, requesting a total of $13,578,964 million in funding. Of those applications, 76 projects have been funded, totaling more than $2.1 million. Administered by DATCP, the grants can help farms and businesses more efficiently produce, process, market, and distribute food in local markets including stores, schools, and institutions. Previous grant recipients have generated nearly $10 million in new local food sales, created and retained 211 jobs, and benefited more than 2,700 producers and 2,900 markets.

In his 2021-2023 biennial budget proposal, Governor Tony Evers included an increase in funding for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin and other programs designed to connect consumers, businesses and schools to local products. The proposal, introduced during the Governor's biennial budget address, now moves to the legislature for consideration.

