Introducing Luka Krämer: The Go-To Generation Z Marketing Expert

ULM, GERMANY, February 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 18-year-old Luka Krämer is already making a name for himself in the world of marketing. As an entrepreneur and influencer, Krämer has achieved goals of which people twice his age would be proud. His expertise is currently focused on marketing toward the Generation Z age group – those born after 1996. As Krämer explains it, the oldest of this generation will turn 24 this year, making them a valuable target audience for marketing purposes.“I’m a Gen Z myself, so I understand the mindset,” says Krämer. “I have taught many different companies how to work with this generation – how to target them appropriately and how to get their attention. It’s definitely the way to go if you want to increase your bottom line.”Krämer started his own marketing agency when he was 16 after becoming Google and Facebook certified. Now, in addition to his marketing agency, which brings in a monthly turnover of more than 100,000€, he sells and rents vending machines, and also builds online stores.“I myself am a Shopify partner and know how to build an appealing online store,” he adds. “I want to give young entrepreneurs the opportunity to build a second leg, and have many attractive offers available for anyone interested.”Information about Krämer’s marketing services can be found on his website at https://noyobui.com , and his vending machine services at https://flare.wtf In a message to anyone who would like to follow in his footsteps, this remarkable young entrepreneur has this advice to offer:“Set your own goals, connect with people like yourself, and be open to new ideas. Most importantly, don’t be afraid to fail. When you do, learn from your mistakes and keep moving forward. Don’t ever give up!”