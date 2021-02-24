Singing Bridge on Highway 1806 West of Mobridge to Reopen Next Week

For Immediate Release: Monday, February 22, 2021

Contact: John Villbrandt, john.villbrandt@state.sd.us

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – On Saturday, February 20, 2021, the Department of Transportation closed the Highway 1806 bridge, known as the “singing bridge”, west of Mobridge and north of Highway 12 over the Grand River.

The emergency closure was done as a safety precaution due to observed distresses reported on the bridge.

The bridge was inspected on Sunday, February 21 to identify the extent of the distress. Preliminary indications are that due to the recent extreme cold temperatures, the bridge girders contracted and caused damage to the concrete support system at one bridge pier cap. Thebridge was inspected and no additional damage was identified.

The SDDOT is currently designing a temporary solution. Weather dependent, the singing bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic within the next week. There will be a weight restriction in place until a permanent fix is completed at a later date.

As the bridge reopens, additional details will be shared. During the closure, traffic will need to use alternate routes.

For more information on this and other road conditions, visit https://sd511.org or call 5-1-1.

- 30 -