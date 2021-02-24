» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesti...

Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Kennett March 13

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, FEB. 24, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 13 at Baker Implement Company, 915 Homecrest St. in Kennett.

The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being off-loaded.

Accepted:

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

Dewormers

Fly tags

Fertilizers containing pesticide

Not accepted:

Paint

Explosives

Fire extinguishers

Yard waste

Electronics

Trash

Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.

Following is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:

March 20 – S & H Farm Supply, Lockwood, 7 State Road A in Lockwood

June 5 – Producers Exchange No. 84, 21127 Hwy 65 in Lincoln

June 26 – Ricketts Farm Service, 29394 Sterling Ave. in Salisbury

Aug. 28 – Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Rt. 81 in Kahoka

Sept. 25 – MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St. in Marthasville

