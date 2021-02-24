Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Kennett March 13
Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Kennett March 13
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, FEB. 24, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 13 at Baker Implement Company, 915 Homecrest St. in Kennett.
The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being off-loaded.
Accepted:
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Rodenticides
- Dewormers
- Fly tags
- Fertilizers containing pesticide
Not accepted:
- Paint
- Explosives
- Fire extinguishers
- Yard waste
- Electronics
- Trash
- Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers
More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.
Following is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:
- March 20 – S & H Farm Supply, Lockwood, 7 State Road A in Lockwood
- June 5 – Producers Exchange No. 84, 21127 Hwy 65 in Lincoln
- June 26 – Ricketts Farm Service, 29394 Sterling Ave. in Salisbury
- Aug. 28 – Prairieland FS, Inc., 23922 State Rt. 81 in Kahoka
- Sept. 25 – MFA Agri Services, 304 Depot St. in Marthasville
###